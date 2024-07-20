Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Random amp turn on
Changeover

44 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315479 20-Jul-2024 14:28
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I was having a read of the paper this morning. All was quiet. All of a sudden there was a tremendous noise that sounded like a helicopter was about to land on my roof! I went to the widow to see what it was then realised it was coming from my lounge. My Yamaha Receiver had turned on and at maximum volume was playing Spotify.

 

What a bloody racket! I went straight for the wall switch. The amp was on my Apple TV input when shut down the previous night. I don’t use Spotify now so no app on my phone or Apple TV. However it is on my iPad.

 

My Volume settings for the amp are -32db for on. Stupidly I had maximum vol set at +10 rather than -10 as intended. 
My worry is that if it had happened when I wasn’t home I would be looking at cooked speakers.

 

I have had home theatre in my room for many years but never had an amp turn on itself! The amp is a Yamaha RX-A1080. Now, do I trust it or am going to have to turn the power off when I leave the house.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2819 posts

Uber Geek


  #3261857 20-Jul-2024 16:29
Send private message

Had the oven turn on randomly sometime between 00:09 and 01:45 yesterday morning. That's a bit of a worry.

 

When I was very young we also had a TV turn on a couple of times in the middle of the night and set the volume right up to max. Turned out to be a fault with the remote.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
hsvhel
1211 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3261909 20-Jul-2024 19:44
Send private message

Are you close to the neighbors? any chance of a crossover?




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

Frank Energy

 

Get a power credit on sign up

Changeover

44 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3261910 20-Jul-2024 19:50
Send private message

I did think about that too but the neighbours aren’t that close



Tinkerisk
4095 posts

Uber Geek


  #3261920 20-Jul-2024 20:37
Send private message

I‘d do a factory reset for the receiver.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Changeover

44 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3263389 23-Jul-2024 10:48
Send private message

Hi

 

I have solved the mystery of my random amp turn on.

 

My son who lives three kilometres away can see my Receiver option on his iPhone  when he airplays Spotify. How can that be. If I turn wireless off on my iPhone I can’t airplay to the Receiver and I’m in the same house! He gave me a demo and sure enough my amp turned on and played at maximum volume!

 

I have been doing some online searching and it seems that this problem has been around for years. And it’s always just with Spotify. In one case a family with very young children were woken up at 3.00am by Spotify blasting out at maximum volume. 

 

My son has a good sense of humour. He sent me some farting noises yesterday!

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright