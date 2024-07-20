Changeover

Hi all,

I was having a read of the paper this morning. All was quiet. All of a sudden there was a tremendous noise that sounded like a helicopter was about to land on my roof! I went to the widow to see what it was then realised it was coming from my lounge. My Yamaha Receiver had turned on and at maximum volume was playing Spotify.

What a bloody racket! I went straight for the wall switch. The amp was on my Apple TV input when shut down the previous night. I don’t use Spotify now so no app on my phone or Apple TV. However it is on my iPad.

My Volume settings for the amp are -32db for on. Stupidly I had maximum vol set at +10 rather than -10 as intended.

My worry is that if it had happened when I wasn’t home I would be looking at cooked speakers.

I have had home theatre in my room for many years but never had an amp turn on itself! The amp is a Yamaha RX-A1080. Now, do I trust it or am going to have to turn the power off when I leave the house.