My trusty panasonic plasma finally gave up the ghost after I think 10 years of fairly heavy daily use... 😭😭😭

From a brief bit of reading (and looking at sales and availability in local stores) I'm thinking time to save for one of the following:

LG B4, LG C4 or Panasonic Z85 of the same size.

Anything else I should consider and will these all be as good or better than the ST60? Anything cheaper that will give as good picture quality as the ST60? Any upcoming releases within the next 3 months that will be better?

PS: Yes I will go look in store but trying to narrow list down before I do that. And sorry, I know there are many recommend me a TV threads but they seem to have a lot of noise and I have some pretty specific questions... and I know quite a few of you had ST60s back in the day :)