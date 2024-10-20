sonyxperiageek:

The AVRX3800H is a good pick.

For speakers you should find a lot of deals on the following brands as the brands are being dumped due to distribution changes...

Mission, Wharfedale and Q Acoustic.

Personally, I'd buy the AVR, then the front left / right... and if budget allows, expand from there.

You could actually start with bookshelf front speakers to save even more money up-front... then add a subwoofer.

Once budget allows, buy some floor standers and move the surrounds to the rears + add Atmos speakers.

If you can put Atmos in-ceiling speakers in, go for it.

If you buy Atmos 'bouncers' then ensure your ceiling is flat and not stippled, otherwise you'll largely be throwing away your cash.

Of course second hand could work for you, but the aforementioned dumping of stock of 'wallet friendly' brands would make it a particularly good time to buy new.