sonyxperiageek:

Hi All,
I was looking to improve my non-existent home theatre setup and was wondering if anyone had any recommendations for a mid to high range AVR and speaker system? I was thinking of a 7.1 system for my living room which is around 20 square metres.
I could see if the budget also allows for ceiling speakers too but I'd have to drill holes in the ceiling for this and run cable. Or maybe I could try some of those Dolby Atmos Enabled speakers that sit on the ground or bookshelf, and angle up towards the ceiling in different spots?
After doing some brief research, it seems the Denon AVC-X3800H could be a good choice. What are everyone's thoughts on this?
Then the next question is what brand speakers would go well for this setup? There seems to be a lot of choices and brands, so just wanted to hear everyone's opinions and recommendations on speakers too.
Thanks.