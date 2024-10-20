Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre System Recommendations
sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317482 20-Oct-2024 18:12
Hi All,

I was looking to improve my non-existent home theatre setup and was wondering if anyone had any recommendations for a mid to high range AVR and speaker system? I was thinking of a 7.1 system for my living room which is around 20 square metres.

I could see if the budget also allows for ceiling speakers too but I'd have to drill holes in the ceiling for this and run cable. Or maybe I could try some of those Dolby Atmos Enabled speakers that sit on the ground or bookshelf, and angle up towards the ceiling in different spots?

After doing some brief research, it seems the Denon AVC-X3800H could be a good choice. What are everyone's thoughts on this?

Then the next question is what brand speakers would go well for this setup? There seems to be a lot of choices and brands, so just wanted to hear everyone's opinions and recommendations on speakers too.

Thanks.




Sony

mentalinc
3145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299236 20-Oct-2024 19:46
Really need to post budget for this question.




sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299256 20-Oct-2024 21:18
I see the X3800H is for around 2.5k so I was hoping to try not exceed 5k for the whole system in total.




Sony

Dunnersfella
4081 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299264 20-Oct-2024 21:46
The AVRX3800H is a good pick.

 

For speakers you should find a lot of deals on the following brands as the brands are being dumped due to distribution changes...

 

Mission, Wharfedale and Q Acoustic.

 

 

 

Personally, I'd buy the AVR, then the front left / right... and if budget allows, expand from there.

 

You could actually start with bookshelf front speakers to save even more money up-front... then add a subwoofer.

 

Once budget allows, buy some floor standers and move the surrounds to the rears + add Atmos speakers.

 

 

 

If you can put Atmos in-ceiling speakers in, go for it.

 

If you buy Atmos 'bouncers' then ensure your ceiling is flat and not stippled, otherwise you'll largely be throwing away your cash.

 

 

 

Of course second hand could work for you, but the aforementioned dumping of stock of 'wallet friendly' brands would make it a particularly good time to buy new.



lxsw20
3504 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3299265 20-Oct-2024 21:47
At 5k you'd probably be better off looking at a 5.1 setup for now - https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3010i-cinema-pack/ and building it out as budget allows. 

 

Or look at a high end sound bar setup. 

networkn
Networkn
32138 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299266 20-Oct-2024 21:49
lxsw20:

 

At 5k you'd probably be better off looking at a 5.1 setup for now - https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3010i-cinema-pack/ and building it out as budget allows. 

 

Or look at a high end sound bar setup. 

 

 

That's a lovely system if not a little bright for music, for that kind of money. 

 

 

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299531 21-Oct-2024 16:43
Dunnersfella:

 

The AVRX3800H is a good pick.

 

For speakers you should find a lot of deals on the following brands as the brands are being dumped due to distribution changes...

 

Mission, Wharfedale and Q Acoustic.

 

 

 

Personally, I'd buy the AVR, then the front left / right... and if budget allows, expand from there.

 

You could actually start with bookshelf front speakers to save even more money up-front... then add a subwoofer.

 

Once budget allows, buy some floor standers and move the surrounds to the rears + add Atmos speakers.

 

 

 

If you can put Atmos in-ceiling speakers in, go for it.

 

If you buy Atmos 'bouncers' then ensure your ceiling is flat and not stippled, otherwise you'll largely be throwing away your cash.

 

 

 

Of course second hand could work for you, but the aforementioned dumping of stock of 'wallet friendly' brands would make it a particularly good time to buy new.

 

 

That's not a bad shout to just get the fronts and centres first, then move on to rears later on.

 

Are those brands (Mission, Wharfedale and Q Acoustic) decent? What models would you recommend?




Sony

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299532 21-Oct-2024 16:45
lxsw20:

 

At 5k you'd probably be better off looking at a 5.1 setup for now - https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3010i-cinema-pack/ and building it out as budget allows. 

 

Or look at a high end sound bar setup. 

 

 

This would fit the budget perfectly! Have you got these ones? If so, how do they sound?




Sony



sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299533 21-Oct-2024 16:45
networkn:

 

lxsw20:

 

At 5k you'd probably be better off looking at a 5.1 setup for now - https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3010i-cinema-pack/ and building it out as budget allows. 

 

Or look at a high end sound bar setup. 

 

 

That's a lovely system if not a little bright for music, for that kind of money. 

 

 

 

 

What do you mean by a little bright for music?




Sony

33coupe
981 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3299725 21-Oct-2024 22:56
Also come with floor standers pack:
https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3050i-5-1-cinema-pack-2/

As you've mentioned 7.1 I'm assuming it will be mostly for TV/movies rather than music?

If so then the priority should be the front 3 plus a sub (as a movie watcher I'd rather blow most of my budget on a good centre as it does most of the work for dialogue etc)

But would also recommend you get surrounds, even if cheap ones, there's nothing better/immersive than sounds going all around the room.
Just my 2c though, I'm no audiophile i just have entry level gear

lxsw20
3504 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3299728 22-Oct-2024 00:35
sonyxperiageek:

 

lxsw20:

 

At 5k you'd probably be better off looking at a 5.1 setup for now - https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3010i-cinema-pack/ and building it out as budget allows. 

 

Or look at a high end sound bar setup. 

 

 

This would fit the budget perfectly! Have you got these ones? If so, how do they sound?

 

 

 

 

I have the 3020i bookshelfs on my Cambridge Audio AXA35, and Pro-Ject Debut Carbon - bit of a different use case to yours, but i rate them. 

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299729 22-Oct-2024 01:41
Thanks guys. These ones looking pretty good so far. Might be able to stretch the budget a little. https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/q-acoustics-3050i-5-1-cinema-pack-2/




Sony

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299730 22-Oct-2024 01:57
What speaker wire should I get if I were to get the above speakers? I see there's regular, heavy duty and extra heavy duty speaker cable. And should I connect them up to some banana plugs or just bare wire it?




Sony

33coupe
981 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3299797 22-Oct-2024 10:03
From what I've read there isn't any difference in speaker cable (as long as reasonable thickness and thicker is better for long runs / shielding penetrable if going through walls -near power/data cables etc to reduce chance of any interference)

But saying that I once read a quote that stated your system is only as good as your weakest link.

As speaker cable is relatively inexpensive compared to other components I usually buy the thickest I can afford. Unless you move house there wouldn't be a need to 'upgrade' the speaker cable.

As for banana plugs it makes it easier to disconnect move speakers around etc, and personal preference I think they look nice, but they won't add any sound benefit.

networkn
Networkn
32138 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299798 22-Oct-2024 10:07
I wouldn't spend much money on cable, just decent gauge and yes, in my opinion some cheap banana plugs are worth the money.

 

If are looking at the next level up for speakers, I'd go and see what Paul from AV World can do for you on a set of Monitor Audio ones, but he does lots of the other brands and tends to be pretty competitive.

 

 

