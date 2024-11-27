Son wants to spend some of his part time job $$ on a tv for his room.
His budget is up to $600
He was looking at the following.
Veon 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV | The Warehouse
Hisense 43" Q6NNZ 4K QLED Smart TV [2024] - JB Hi-Fi NZ
TCL 43" C655 4K UHD QLED Google TV (2024) - JB Hi-Fi NZ
TCL 43" C655 4K UHD QLED Google TV (2024) - JB Hi-Fi NZ
Panasonic 43 inch 4K LED TV with Google TV and Chromecast 2024 - Noel Leeming
Buy the Philips 55PUT7428/79 55" 4K Google Smart TV ( 55PUT7428/79 ) online - PBTech.co.nz
Im not that familiar with most of these brands and they seem to use different model nos to those on RTINGS.
Grateful for any advice warnings on the above before he hands over his hard earned this weekend.