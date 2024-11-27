Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Cheap 4k recommendations
mortonman

#317924 27-Nov-2024 21:22
Son wants to spend some of his part time job $$ on a tv for his room.

 

His budget is up to $600

 

He was looking at the following.

 

 

 

Veon 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV | The Warehouse

 

Hisense 43" Q6NNZ 4K QLED Smart TV [2024] - JB Hi-Fi NZ

 

TCL 43" C655 4K UHD QLED Google TV (2024) - JB Hi-Fi NZ

 

TCL 43" C655 4K UHD QLED Google TV (2024) - JB Hi-Fi NZ

 

Panasonic 43 inch 4K LED TV with Google TV and Chromecast 2024 - Noel Leeming

 

Buy the Philips 55PUT7428/79 55" 4K Google Smart TV ( 55PUT7428/79 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

Im not that familiar with most of these brands and they seem to use different model nos to those on RTINGS.

 

 

 

Grateful for any advice warnings on the above before he hands over his hard earned this weekend. 

 

 

lxsw20
  #3313572 27-Nov-2024 21:48
My folks have got a couple of Hisense TVs, been pretty impressed for the money.

 

A lot of the Google based TVs at that price are painfully slow to navigate.

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03
  #3313576 27-Nov-2024 21:59
There is a NZ cheapie thread that has a couple of suggestions. 

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/48408

 

 

mortonman

  #3313578 27-Nov-2024 22:10
thanks will have a look

 

 



alinz
  #3313579 27-Nov-2024 22:17
Have just been in the market myself; and viewed the Veon, Hisense and TCL in person. I purchased the TCL.

 

 

 

The 50" Veon appeared to have a decent IPS panel. The picture actually looked better than the QLED version they have as well. My concern with the Veon's was potentially underwhelming sound quality.

 

 

 

The Hisense picture looked decent, but I ruled it out because it has 2x8w speakers and a proprietary operating system which I doubt would still receive app updates in 3 or 4 years.

 

 

 

The TCL's picture is the best of the three. It seemed to have better contrast and brightness vs the Hisense. Apps are updated through the Google Play store which should still remain functional when TCL no longer release software updates.

 

 

 

When comparing the TCL to a Samsung Q60D QLED at $893, the difference was not substantial. Slightly better contrast and brightness.

 

I would suggest going for a QLED. If OLED is the benchmark, I felt the TCL may be 1/3rd the way there. Something with Mini-LED's and local dimming may be 2/3rd's, but they start at $1k.

 

Anyway, that's my two cents. Happy to help if you have any questions.

jordan8thepie1
  #3313586 27-Nov-2024 22:33
Work brought the Panasonic TV running Google TV recently and the sound quality was terrible. 

 

Turning up the volume from 4 to 5 was a big jump on the volume and made it too loud. 

 

The TV was slow and the OS keeps crashing from the TV running out of memory when using certain streaming apps. 

 

We mainly use the HDMI input on it.

 

 

 

 

bfginger
  #3322125 18-Dec-2024 23:11
The Panasonic-branded TVs running Google TVs are rebadged TVs. The Panasonics running Amazon Fire TV or My Home Screen are the real Panasonics. 

 

People don't have the spending power they once did so the TV market keeps shifting to worse and worse TVs. The build quality or user experience can be poor on most brands now. From a TCO and value for money point of view it doesn't make sense to buy a poor quality TV.

 

Out of the ones linked to in the original post the Philips is likely the best bet of the Chinese brands.

tchart
Uber Geek

  #3322141 19-Dec-2024 07:18
My son recently moved out and after a bit of a search he went with the JVC QLED from the Warehouse. He’s a gamer and is very happy with it.

The 50 & 55 inch are on sale at the moment for $549 and $629 respectively

