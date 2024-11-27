Have just been in the market myself; and viewed the Veon, Hisense and TCL in person. I purchased the TCL.

The 50" Veon appeared to have a decent IPS panel. The picture actually looked better than the QLED version they have as well. My concern with the Veon's was potentially underwhelming sound quality.

The Hisense picture looked decent, but I ruled it out because it has 2x8w speakers and a proprietary operating system which I doubt would still receive app updates in 3 or 4 years.

The TCL's picture is the best of the three. It seemed to have better contrast and brightness vs the Hisense. Apps are updated through the Google Play store which should still remain functional when TCL no longer release software updates.

When comparing the TCL to a Samsung Q60D QLED at $893, the difference was not substantial. Slightly better contrast and brightness.

I would suggest going for a QLED. If OLED is the benchmark, I felt the TCL may be 1/3rd the way there. Something with Mini-LED's and local dimming may be 2/3rd's, but they start at $1k.

Anyway, that's my two cents. Happy to help if you have any questions.