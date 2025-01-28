Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)OSMC Vero V Media Player
theoldfarter

#318553 28-Jan-2025 22:09
Anyone upgraded from the OSMC Vero 4K/4K+ to the Vero V?

 

If so, what are your thoughts on the Vero V.

 

I am considering an upgrade from my 4K & 4K+

ajbw
  #3336812 28-Jan-2025 22:28
I upgraded a year ago, so we have one for each TV.
I've not noticed any big differences, although we mostly only watch TVNZ+, so we're probably not very high-level users.
I think they are both great value, and work well.

 
 
 
 

razor2000nz
  #3337016 29-Jan-2025 16:15
I have also been looking at these since they have implemented Dolby Vision onto them. Currently running a Nvidia Shield Pro - so not sure if any real benefit in changing over. 

SumnerBoy
  #3337019 29-Jan-2025 16:32
Yeah I am in the same boat as @albw - I upgraded our main TV to the new Vero V and have the older Vero 4K on our master bedroom TV.

 

Not a noticible difference that I can tell, both great devices.

