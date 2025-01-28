theoldfarter

Anyone upgraded from the OSMC Vero 4K/4K+ to the Vero V?
If so, what are your thoughts on the Vero V.
I am considering an upgrade from my 4K & 4K+
I have also been looking at these since they have implemented Dolby Vision onto them. Currently running a Nvidia Shield Pro - so not sure if any real benefit in changing over.
Yeah I am in the same boat as @albw - I upgraded our main TV to the new Vero V and have the older Vero 4K on our master bedroom TV.
Not a noticible difference that I can tell, both great devices.