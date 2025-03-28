Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quinny

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#319157 28-Mar-2025 11:16
Turning 32m of deck into an automated louvre roof with rain sensor, automated coloured LED lights, side shutters/auto blinds, downlights. Spending a very big sum.

 

When done next month, it will cover both the already covered area (in the photo) and the whole deck. I have been looking at (indoor) TVs to watch outside. It will be fitted in the covered area on the wall under the soffits (behind the white chair in the photo). While I would love something like the Panny Z95 Fire (can't cos the Panny OLED inside will double "remote") or the Samsung S90D, I have, after a ton of research, decided on a LED TV for under about $600. LED seem the way to go, and lower cost means if it does not survive the Canterbury winters or bugs (will get a cheap cover), then no harm. Has anyone done similar? PBTech have the 50 inch Ambilight on special at $599 which feels a great choice as the backlights will work with the Philips Hue option for the Daisy controller and the LED lights going into the louvres. But I am open to a really good low cost tv (up to 50 inch) that someone has put outside with good results.   

 

davidcole
6023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3358215 28-Mar-2025 12:49
https://www.cseed.com/en/outdoor-tv/c-seed-hlr-201/144-tv.html

 

Go on....




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13735 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358227 28-Mar-2025 13:43
Personally, I'd prob look at a decent projector and screen..... but that does push the price up.




wellygary
8282 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358229 28-Mar-2025 13:45
What's the end use, outdoor movies, or watching TV while BBQing? etc etc

 

I'd feel uneasy sticking a reasonably hi tech device like a TV outside in the elements, - Even with only one exposed wall. 

 

Its gonna be subject to all sort of atmospheric moisture along with bugs and stuff... then there are the temperature swings....

 

Any thought given to a projector? -



Handsomedan
7236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3358231 28-Mar-2025 13:52
davidcole:

 

https://www.cseed.com/en/outdoor-tv/c-seed-hlr-201/144-tv.html

 

Go on....

 


Well at least they're not HUGE. 

"The 144 or 201 inch TV screen will burst into action with revolutionary pixel power for ultra-high resolution images"




Quinny

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3358233 28-Mar-2025 13:57
Thanks for the replies. The space across is too small for a projector, as is the height, as I am also lower than normal for deck to soffit (why had to tweak already as they like 2.1 minimum, so we are externally mounting some bits). The main reason to change to a lower cost tv is just that, "bugs and stuff" such as temperature changes. I was hoping someone had some experience with how it works out. Rain is not an issue with placement and extra protection of the rain sensor on the louvre. Glare, I think I can sort with the bracket angle and it being opposite the shutters.    

 

The main goal is likely just TV while BBQ, drinkies, etc.

 

 

davidcole
6023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3358237 28-Mar-2025 14:01
Quinny:

 

Thanks for the replies. The space across is too small for a projector, as is the height, as I am also lower than normal for deck to soffit (why had to tweak already as they like 2.1 minimum, so we are externally mounting some bits). The main reason to change to a lower cost tv is just that, "bugs and stuff" such as temperature changes. I was hoping someone had some experience with how it works out. Rain is not an issue with placement and extra protection of the rain sensor on the louvre. Glare, I think I can sort with the bracket angle and it being opposite the shutters.    

 

The main goal is likely just TV while BBQ, drinkies, etc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

even a short throw?  they only need about 400mm from a wall - sometimes less.

 

 




Quinny

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3358241 28-Mar-2025 14:35
davidcole:

 

even a short throw?  they only need about 400mm from a wall - sometimes less.

 

 

The electrical cost is already going to be almost $5,000. Just a power point below where TV is going starts at $700 (I dropped doing it as I had wanted a spare power point there before they came out to quote everything up). So sadly, the projector is out as an option. The electricians I have doing everything have already had to call the USA about the lighting setup I want. I'm really trying to keep this last bit down in price without it being a waste and canning the tv totally.

 
 
 
 

Senecio
2696 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358269 28-Mar-2025 17:50
Is that not your main TV on the wall inside through the sliding doors? Can you not just watch it through the doors when open?

dasimpsonsrule
147 posts

Master Geek


  #3358363 28-Mar-2025 21:11
I helped someone I know put up a cheapo Veon probably close to 8 years ago now in a similar spot, under a patio. When we took it off the wall a couple of years back to repaint, we found the ports had rusted, so now there's half a plug stuck in HDMI1 and we had to buy a new cable and plug it into HDMI2. Other than that, it still works fine 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358516 29-Mar-2025 11:07
I've seen it done with a projector onto that Electric smart glass, just flick it to opaque when you want to use the TV... you put the projector inside, and reverse the image when viewing it from outside




Wheelbarrow01
1718 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3358522 29-Mar-2025 11:42
Something like this might help provide some protection from atmospheric moisture and bugs when it's not actually in use.

 

I looked at protective cases for outdoor TVs a few years ago - they all cost much more than the tv itself which blows my mind...

 

I have friends in Australia who I visit regularly - they have a bog standard TV mounted on the wall of their patio area under their louvres exactly how you are planning. It's been there almost 10 years now and they've had no issues, and they are what I'd consider coastal - they are a 2 minute drive from Lake Macquarie, a salt water lake.

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8794 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3358524 29-Mar-2025 12:03
Wheelbarrow01:

 

Something like this might help provide some protection from atmospheric moisture and bugs when it's not actually in use.

 

 

Good idea but it depends on how frequently the TV will be used. If it’s every day or even every few days, it would be a faff to put on and remove each time.




Quinny

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3359013 31-Mar-2025 12:28
Senecio:

 

Is that not your main TV on the wall inside through the sliding doors? Can you not just watch it through the doors when open?

 

 

Actually, it's not the main TV (Sony 83 OLED in another room) that's "just" a Panasonic Master Panel 65 OLED. It's really nice, but even when the table was positioned by the sliders, the sound wasn't as immersive as I wanted in the outdoor area (I even tried using a Bluetooth speaker connected to the TV and taking it outside). 

 

I've opted for the very cheap on special Ambilight Philips to complement the LED lighting I'm adding with the louvres. I will post a photo later next month when everything is done. Many thanks to those who posted on others who have put a tv outside. Might not be my first choice on TV model/brand, but I think it will work well without the risk of theft or rust damage being a deterrent.  

