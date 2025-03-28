Turning 32m of deck into an automated louvre roof with rain sensor, automated coloured LED lights, side shutters/auto blinds, downlights. Spending a very big sum.
When done next month, it will cover both the already covered area (in the photo) and the whole deck. I have been looking at (indoor) TVs to watch outside. It will be fitted in the covered area on the wall under the soffits (behind the white chair in the photo). While I would love something like the Panny Z95 Fire (can't cos the Panny OLED inside will double "remote") or the Samsung S90D, I have, after a ton of research, decided on a LED TV for under about $600. LED seem the way to go, and lower cost means if it does not survive the Canterbury winters or bugs (will get a cheap cover), then no harm. Has anyone done similar? PBTech have the 50 inch Ambilight on special at $599 which feels a great choice as the backlights will work with the Philips Hue option for the Daisy controller and the LED lights going into the louvres. But I am open to a really good low cost tv (up to 50 inch) that someone has put outside with good results.