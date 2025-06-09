Please can someone knowledgeable help me?

I have a panasonic DMR-HW120 TV recorder in my living room (call it machine A) that has DLNA, apparently both client and server. That one has a wired connection to my home network and to the antenna (and the TV) and its HDD has many films recorded on it from the TV stations.

I have just bought a second panasonic DMR-HW120 (call it machine B) to put in my gym. That is connected to a PC that acts as a monitor and wirelessly to the same network as machine A.

The idea is that when I am in the gym with machine B I can watch the films that are recorded on machine A's HDD. I think I can use DLNA for this but I don't know how.

Can anyone please help me with the exact steps to follow to achieve this? (I've never played with DLNA before)

If I do get it working, will I be able to select the films and view them all using the controls on machine B or will I have to go into the living room to do something on machine A?

Finally, If I am watching a film via machine B will machine A still function as usual? ie, will someone else in the living room still be able to select channels to watch, record programs and view different recorded programs to me that are recorded on machine A's HDD?

I'm trying to avoid simply copying all the films from machine A to machine B using some sort of removable media.

Thanks for any help you can give.