Good morning NZ,
To be brief - I have been in the business of IT and Telecommunications for 25 years. Started off in tier 1 support while at university and transitioned into management roles after doing some project coordination (less magical than project management), database and billing administration, and strategic planning/projects. Now I live in NZ and I work for Hero Internet Ltd., although I did work at Vodafone pre-pandemic.
I'm more than happy to act as a resource to answer questions, or I can refer you to one of our NZ partners in your area if you need more than free advice (always worth what you pay for it :-)).
IT consultants - if you're interested in offering VOIP services to your customers - follow the link below.
https://hero.co.nz/partners.html
DIY Heroes - we have a free trial that you can use to play with our service and see if it suits your needs.
https://hero.co.nz/index.html#plans
Roy Hall
Hero Internet Ltd.