RoyHero

#298891 25-Jul-2022 10:46
Good morning NZ,

 

To be brief - I have been in the business of IT and Telecommunications for 25 years. Started off in tier 1 support while at university and transitioned into management roles after doing some project coordination (less magical than project management), database and billing administration, and strategic planning/projects. Now I live in NZ and I work for Hero Internet Ltd., although I did work at Vodafone pre-pandemic. 

 

I'm more than happy to act as a resource to answer questions, or I can refer you to one of our NZ partners in your area if you need more than free advice (always worth what you pay for it :-)). 

 

IT consultants - if you're interested in offering VOIP services to your customers - follow the link below.

 

https://hero.co.nz/partners.html

 

DIY Heroes - we have a free trial that you can use to play with our service and see if it suits your needs. 

 

https://hero.co.nz/index.html#plans

 

Roy Hall
Hero Internet Ltd.

PeterReader
  #2946142 25-Jul-2022 10:46
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2946143 25-Jul-2022 10:46
Welcome to Geekzone!




nztim
  #2946151 25-Jul-2022 10:54
Great to see someone from Hero on here! great product




RunningMan
  #2946154 25-Jul-2022 11:09
Welcome

Dynamic
  #2946155 25-Jul-2022 11:24
Welcome to Geekzone, Roy.  Jordan our Account Manager is very responsive.  :)




