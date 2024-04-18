Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIntroductionsHi I'm new.
OhNo

15 posts

Geek


#312453 18-Apr-2024 09:34
Not like a baby or anything. I wasn't actually born yesterday. I'm new here on this forum. Hi!!!! 

 1 | 2
PeterReader
6012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219711 18-Apr-2024 09:34
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

OhNo

15 posts

Geek


  #3219716 18-Apr-2024 09:38
WOW! A real life robot! 

Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3219718 18-Apr-2024 09:52
Welcome to Geekzone. The place of everything.



OhNo

15 posts

Geek


  #3219719 18-Apr-2024 09:53
Thank you. Looks awesome so far. :) 

cddt
1416 posts

Uber Geek


  #3219721 18-Apr-2024 09:57
Oh no! I mean... welcome! 




Dynamic
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219772 18-Apr-2024 10:14
Welcome to geekzone, mate




alavaliant
213 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3219775 18-Apr-2024 10:20
Welcome to the site.



Lias
5566 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219782 18-Apr-2024 10:40
Welcome to the madhouse




OhNo

15 posts

Geek


  #3219870 18-Apr-2024 13:00
Lias:

 

Welcome to the madhouse

 

 

 

 

I hope its mad! lol. And thank you everyone! 

RunningMan
8854 posts

Uber Geek


  #3219908 18-Apr-2024 15:31
Welcome

OhNo

15 posts

Geek


  #3219928 18-Apr-2024 17:02
RunningMan:

 

Welcome

 

 

 

 

Thank you. :) 

jarledb
Webhead
3244 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219952 18-Apr-2024 18:57
Hi New, welcome to Geekzone!

 

Yeah, I know a dad joke or two.




OhNo

15 posts

Geek


  #3220090 18-Apr-2024 21:03
jarledb:

 

Hi New, welcome to Geekzone!

 

Yeah, I know a dad joke or two.

 

 

Go on... tell us... :) 

jarledb
Webhead
3244 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220274 19-Apr-2024 14:05
OhNo:

 

jarledb:

 

Hi New, welcome to Geekzone!

 

Yeah, I know a dad joke or two.

 

 

Go on... tell us... :) 

 

 

 

 

Well New, I thought I already did. But here is another:

 

How does a computer get drunk?
It takes screenshots!

 

 




johno1234
2612 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220275 19-Apr-2024 14:05
Welcome. There are very, very few questions that go unanswered here!

 

Well, sensible questions, at least.

