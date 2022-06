I've got a HP Probook 650 G8 for work, great little unit, but it has a slot on it that puzzles me.

According to the specs, this system has SD card support...... so I assumed this was it, as in MicroSD. But a MicroSD card does not fit - the slot is not wide enough. Its about 2mm off.

So if this is not the supposed SD slot, where is it and what is this ? :D