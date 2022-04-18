Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lenovo warranty advise
nakedmolerat

4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295717 18-Apr-2022 03:59
hi everyone, just bought a laptop (lenovo) legion recently. it costs me over 5k

 

it only comes with 1 year warranty. is it worth to upgrade it for the onsite service and extend it to 4 years?

 

any experience with lenovo warranty?

 

thanks

Linux
9030 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903362 18-Apr-2022 06:19
No due to the CGA unless you are using it for business

Even if you are using it for business it should come with ar least 24 to 36 months warranty on a 5k laptop

nakedmolerat

4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903455 18-Apr-2022 11:08
Linux: No due to the CGA unless you are using it for business

Even if you are using it for business it should come with ar least 24 to 36 months warranty on a 5k laptop

 

You mean under CGA? It is for business/work and some video editing for my charity work.

Linux
9030 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903456 18-Apr-2022 11:10
If you purchased a 5k+ laptop would you expect it to last longer that 12 months? So would the CGA!



lxsw20
2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903461 18-Apr-2022 11:44
CGA doesn't apply to business purchases, the FTA does. Personally if I was using something for work like that I'd buy the warranty - what is your down time worth when trying to argue the case?

richms
25204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2903466 18-Apr-2022 12:19
Onsite can be a huge downtime saver as well. If its the only device you have and need then why would you risk being without it while its going to and from the service place. Then again, most of the recent onsites I know of have just been someone turning up, declaring its stuffed and taking it away so 🤷‍♂️ YMMV




dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903508 18-Apr-2022 16:05
There’s a special on their premium 3 year onsite warranty at the moment, $208 with a savings of $143

Pretty good value for peace of mind

$500 for 5 years if you see the value in that too (no special)

We’ve always bought the 3 year support with all our Lenovos, their business models are pretty damn reliable though and have only ever used it a handful of times at most but when you do it’s freakin awesome, usually next business day a tech will be at your location with potential replacement parts based on the pre screen phone call when logging and replace on the spot.

We’ve even had one tech come with a complete replacement device and he did the intune setup and deployment for us and even setup it up at the desk of the device it replaced. Great service !




riztricted
44 posts

Geek


  #2903701 19-Apr-2022 10:26
If you want further peace of mind on-site option is good option.
I bought 3.5k legion 7 last year, wait for a few days Lenovo will probably email you promo code for extended warranty.
That's what I did.



surfisup1000
5088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903797 19-Apr-2022 13:03
nakedmolerat:

 

hi everyone, just bought a laptop (lenovo) legion recently. it costs me over 5k

 

it only comes with 1 year warranty. is it worth to upgrade it for the onsite service and extend it to 4 years?

 

any experience with lenovo warranty?

 

thanks

 

 

Where did you buy it from? Lenovo website?

 

Lenovo are the worst company I have ever experienced when it comes to honouring a warranty and the CGA.

 

I had a brand new laptop in and out of repairs for almost an entire year... I had to threaten them with the disputes tribunal for a refund. 

