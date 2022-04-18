nakedmolerat:



There’s a special on their premium 3 year onsite warranty at the moment, $208 with a savings of $143



Pretty good value for peace of mind



$500 for 5 years if you see the value in that too (no special)



We’ve always bought the 3 year support with all our Lenovos, their business models are pretty damn reliable though and have only ever used it a handful of times at most but when you do it’s freakin awesome, usually next business day a tech will be at your location with potential replacement parts based on the pre screen phone call when logging and replace on the spot.



We’ve even had one tech come with a complete replacement device and he did the intune setup and deployment for us and even setup it up at the desk of the device it replaced. Great service !







