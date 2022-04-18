nakedmolerat:

hi everyone, just bought a laptop (lenovo) legion recently. it costs me over 5k
it only comes with 1 year warranty. is it worth to upgrade it for the onsite service and extend it to 4 years?
any experience with lenovo warranty?
thanks
Linux: No due to the CGA unless you are using it for business
Even if you are using it for business it should come with ar least 24 to 36 months warranty on a 5k laptop
You mean under CGA? It is for business/work and some video editing for my charity work.
CGA doesn't apply to business purchases, the FTA does. Personally if I was using something for work like that I'd buy the warranty - what is your down time worth when trying to argue the case?
Onsite can be a huge downtime saver as well. If its the only device you have and need then why would you risk being without it while its going to and from the service place. Then again, most of the recent onsites I know of have just been someone turning up, declaring its stuffed and taking it away so 🤷♂️ YMMV
Where did you buy it from? Lenovo website?
Lenovo are the worst company I have ever experienced when it comes to honouring a warranty and the CGA.
I had a brand new laptop in and out of repairs for almost an entire year... I had to threaten them with the disputes tribunal for a refund.