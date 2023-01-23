Our son has had a Lenovo Ideapad 3i for school for the last two years. It has been powerful enough and done everything needed, etc. However, a drop onto its corner has left it malfunctioning. We sent to Lenovo for repair under warranty before we knew the malfunctioning was due to the damage. Anyway, since the damage isn't covered by warranty, Lenovo are quoting around $1,000 to repair. I suspect we can get it repaired a lot cheaper elsewhere, but regardless of that, we won't have it repaired in time for the school year anyway. Also, we've got another son who will need a laptop from next year as well.

So long story/short we're looking for another school use laptop. I guess the specs of Core I5 (or similar AMD), 8 or 16 Gb, 256 or 512 Gb are about right. however, this time round, I guess ideally we'd want something a bit more robust - due to the use case. Does anyone have any good suggestions on suitable candidates?

Also, any good suggestions on getting a laptop repaired would be much appreciated too?