As it says on the tin, I'm looking to see if anyone else owns a working W2008 Windows tablet. These were sold for quite cheap by Noel Leeming around 2018 as an in-house OEM tablet computer.



I recently acquired one second-hand, but like a clown, I accidentally reimaged the device without backing up the installed drivers. This broke the touchscreen functionality. Of course because it's a no-name homebrand device, there's no drivers available online or on microsoft's driver servers. I've tried to contact TWG directly to see if they still have contacts with the manufacturers so that I could possibly get the firmware off them, but I think it's pretty unlikely. Noel Leeming support said that the device had been removed from their product database, so they weren't much help either.

That's why I figured I should try asking here to see if anyone owns one of these tablets to see if they could help build me a DISM driver export so that I could reinstall the drivers on my device. In addition, this would allow me to port the driver over to Linux and add the firmware blob to the gsl-firmware project. I've been able to find firmware there which almost works perfectly (IRBIS TW48), but fail from slight misalignment on the edges. This makes it impossible to access the start menu



If anyone knows anything about how I could go about obtaining the drivers that would be amazing thanks!