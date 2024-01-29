Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How can I check the temperature of my laptop?
Finch

2821 posts

Uber Geek


#311593 29-Jan-2024 19:29
Hello!

 

I'm looking at checking the temperature of my laptop, as sometimes it gets a bit warm (Mainly just when gaming though), but just 10 minutes ago it completely froze up while I was watching something on Twitch.

 

I don't know if something is overheating or it was just unlucky, but figured I'd look into the temperature at least.

 

From my understanding, I can't check the temperature without downloading a program? If that's the case, what do you recommend? Bonus points if it can tell the temperature history as well (EG: Before my laptop just froze), although I'm assuming it can't be done.

 

Thanks.

Qazzy03
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3188219 29-Jan-2024 19:33
https://openhardwaremonitor.org/downloads/

 

if you toggle Log Sensors under Options, it will automatically save all sensor data as a function of time to a dated file in the directory the executable is in. The logging interval can be set as well. You can also use the Plot function to visualize your data as they are being recorded.

 

Source reddit post via google. 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapc/comments/8dg2op/software_that_can_save_cpu_temperature_vs_time_to/

 

 

 
 
 
 

timmmay
19696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3188221 29-Jan-2024 19:42
I find HWInfo better for temperatures than Open Hardware Monitor, particularly disk temperatures. Either will be fine for basic temp checks.

