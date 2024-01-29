Hello!

I'm looking at checking the temperature of my laptop, as sometimes it gets a bit warm (Mainly just when gaming though), but just 10 minutes ago it completely froze up while I was watching something on Twitch.

I don't know if something is overheating or it was just unlucky, but figured I'd look into the temperature at least.

From my understanding, I can't check the temperature without downloading a program? If that's the case, what do you recommend? Bonus points if it can tell the temperature history as well (EG: Before my laptop just froze), although I'm assuming it can't be done.

Thanks.