Hi,

(Hopefully the right Forum; can't see any recent references on here)

Does anyone have recent experience with Spark 4G Wireless in St Johns (AK) area?

i.e. Performance of connection, and Spark 'customer service' . . . .

The oldies would only need the Basic Wireless option (max 40GB/$45 a month).

Q1: Any issues with speed falling below the claimed 27/15 Mbps?

Q2: Any issues with phone calls distorted - or dropping out?

Q3: Given that a standard desk phone won't work, Spark includes two Panasonic cordless phones.

And given that most DECT phones provide pretty crappy sound quality, how do these compare?

Q4: Anyone know how to locate primary coverage of individual towers by street?

There used to be a map with Venn-like circles showing these but is now a 404.

TIA