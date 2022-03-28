Hi,
(Hopefully the right Forum; can't see any recent references on here)
Does anyone have recent experience with Spark 4G Wireless in St Johns (AK) area?
i.e. Performance of connection, and Spark 'customer service' . . . .
The oldies would only need the Basic Wireless option (max 40GB/$45 a month).
Q1: Any issues with speed falling below the claimed 27/15 Mbps?
Q2: Any issues with phone calls distorted - or dropping out?
Q3: Given that a standard desk phone won't work, Spark includes two Panasonic cordless phones.
And given that most DECT phones provide pretty crappy sound quality, how do these compare?
Q4: Anyone know how to locate primary coverage of individual towers by street?
There used to be a map with Venn-like circles showing these but is now a 404.
TIA