Spark 4G fixed wireless bb - dropouts / spikes / ... ?
#302863 29-Dec-2022 15:13
We have been on Spark Wireless (Everyday Wireless plan) for around 6 days.

 

We have clear line of sight from upstairs to a Spark tower 500m away across a valley, in a semi-rural area (view from upstairs window in photo below. with tower circled). Not using an external antenna. Currently modem is downstairs (to hook into house network switches, etc).  In the downstairs location, the modem is behind a window and there are several trees blocking the view of the tower.

 

 

 

 

Average around 50-60Mbps up and down, though down is highly variable.  Only once saw > 100Mbps (at midnight).  Speed tests done over ethernet.

 

We have a few internet connectivity issues. Sometimes the internet cuts out for 5 to 10 minutes, seemingly randomly.

 

It also frequently cuts out for 10 or so seconds at random. E.g. at the circled point below, it froze for about 10 seconds and then resumed later, at a lower speed. Then the upload test failed ("0.00" Mbps).

 

 

Speed tests also sometimes completely fail part way through (I guess if the cut out lasts a bit longer), e.g:

 

 

 

 

We did not have these issues with the (marginal) VDSL we switched from.

 

Is this typical for Spark Wireless (seems unlikely), or could there be an issue with the modem?

 

==
Could we expect an increase in speed and/or stability by using a directional external antenna located high up with clear view of the Spark tower?

 

At time of ordering, Spark rated our location as 'Excellent' for fixed wireless.

 

 

  #3015117 29-Dec-2022 15:18
An external antenna is always worthwhile, although I'm curious if you'd mind sharing your exact location via DMs? I can't really tell from your picture but that seems like an odd spot for a tower to be, usually they pick the highest point possible for best coverage, rather than down in a dip. I've got a feeling that might not be a cell tower at all, I'd like to compare where you are on a map to where the local towers are.




  #3015118 29-Dec-2022 15:22
It does seem that the Spark Smart Modem drops it's connection every now and then. I've heard this from a few people in recent days.

 

@ShaneKNZ Not sure if you know about this but could be one to follow up.

 

Just note also most of the Spark peeps are on their Christmas holidays so likely won't be able to investigate until mid January. If you believe there is a fault then I'd recommend giving them a call and logging one.




  #3015119 29-Dec-2022 15:28
toejam316:

 

An external antenna is always worthwhile, although I'm curious if you'd mind sharing your exact location via DMs? I can't really tell from your picture but that seems like an odd spot for a tower to be, usually they pick the highest point possible for best coverage, rather than down in a dip. I've got a feeling that might not be a cell tower at all, I'd like to compare where you are on a map to where the local towers are.

 

 

Definitely a cell tower.  Not in 'a dip' but on a ridge half way up a hill.  Will DM location.



  #3015122 29-Dec-2022 15:33
School holidays and more usres online maybe maxing out the cell capacity

