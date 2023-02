Just noticed 100 GB NZ data for 7 days on Skinny.

I wasn’t effected by the cyclone, thank you for data though.

Could not see any mention on Skinny’s web site, but from Reddit looks like all Spark and Skinny prepay got it.

Shows on Skinny Application, so guess same for Spark.

Looks like post paid are getting uncapped max speed data but need to confirm.