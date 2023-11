Thanks, guys. Goosey, you were right, it's labeled of course - Cat5e. Duh. I can only plead senile decay.

Thing is, I'm not quite sure how to proceed with my fibre installation. To cut a long story short, the fibre cable doesn't enter the house where I'd preferred it. The ONT is now in the lounge, not in my office on the opposite side of the house, where the modem and several computers are situated. For various reasons, this was my decision, I'm not blaming Chorus - they just did as I asked.

What I need to do now is connect the ONT to the office. Fortunately, when I was more agile, I'd already run a Cat5e cable from the office to the point in the lounge where the ONT is now mounted. The TV is here, along with the Sky box, a Vero (Kodi) media player and a 5x gigabit switch that connects all those items, plus an occasional lounge laptop .

The reason I asked if the ONT cable was Cat5 or Cat6 was that I understood that I should be able to connect it to the existing Cat5 cable and still obtain 900mbps, or close to that. Is that correct?

If so, all I need to work out now is where to put my (Spark) Huawei HG659b modem, which is currently in the office. Or is that modem now insufficient to meet my needs?