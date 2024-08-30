Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Wireless - Slow
turneg01

78 posts

Master Geek


#315926 30-Aug-2024 14:01
Send private message

Hi there,

 

Im trying to sort out my extended families internet. Currently staying with them so its urgent,haha.

 

The download speed is slow as at 4.24 Mbps, see below.

 

Modem is supposingly quite old - B315

 

 

What would people recommend? Not wanting to commit to a 12 month contract.

 

 

 

Spark says i can buy a modem for $150 and get a free smart mesh 2 and hopefully that will help with speeds due to it being an old modem.

 

If i still find the internet to slow then will need to go on to Fibre. 

 

Is there a cheaper/better way of getting faster speed. Any help is much appreciated.

 

Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3277176 30-Aug-2024 14:04
Send private message

That modem is VERY old. New modems are hugely better in both Wifi and Cellular performance. You're extremely likely to notice a good improvement with a current gen Spark Smartmodem+Smart Mesh unit.

 

(That said, fibre's going to be better so do that if you can)

 

Cheers - N

 

(Caveat - if they are in an awful coverage area, then the new modem might not give the improvement expected - what speeds do you get on a spark phone at the same location as the modem?)

 

 




turneg01

78 posts

Master Geek


  #3277180 30-Aug-2024 14:09
Send private message

Great Thank you.

 

Do you know what the difference is between the below modems or which one is better? I assume the 3 but no clue.

 

Spark Smart Modem 2
Spark Smart Modem 3

Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3277182 30-Aug-2024 14:10
Send private message

The Smartmodem 2 is the current modem with cellular connectivity for the Fixed Wireless service.

 

The Smartmodem 3 is fibre only.

 

(The SM2 can be used for fibre in the future as well)

 

turneg01

78 posts

Master Geek


  #3277191 30-Aug-2024 14:25
Send private message

Talkiet:

 

That modem is VERY old. New modems are hugely better in both Wifi and Cellular performance. You're extremely likely to notice a good improvement with a current gen Spark Smartmodem+Smart Mesh unit.

 

(That said, fibre's going to be better so do that if you can)

 

Cheers - N

 

(Caveat - if they are in an awful coverage area, then the new modem might not give the improvement expected - what speeds do you get on a spark phone at the same location as the modem?)

 

 

I got 29.41Mbps from my Samsung S21 using sparks network. 

Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3277193 30-Aug-2024 14:28
Send private message

While obviously not a guarantee (Being wireless there are many factors!) I think it's highly likely that the SM2 would give a good improvement, based on the S21 performance (which is itself a few years old)

 

coffeebaron
6203 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277268 30-Aug-2024 20:18
Send private message

For comparison, I got a customer to upgrade their old Spark B315, getting similar slow speeds. After modem upgrade speeds jumped to 60-70Mbps. Then after I installed a roof mounted antenna kit, speeds jumped further to 150Mbps+.
Obviously results will vary depending on location, but certainly well worth an upgrade.




quickymart
13749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3277311 30-Aug-2024 21:49
Send private message

If you can get fibre, maybe just look at getting that installed instead? Installs won't be free forever. Chances are the RSP may throw in a new free router as well as that one definitely needs upgrading - but ask them first.



sleepyash
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3277552 31-Aug-2024 18:10
Send private message

Another factor could a metal roof - apparently cell broadcasts don't like them. For coverage try a Spark mobile phone, see if you get 4G or 5G - as the coverage would be the major factor. Upgrading to the new modem is also future proofing yourself, as I believe its the same modem-router for Fibre.

 

 

turneg01

78 posts

Master Geek


  #3279278 5-Sep-2024 13:53
Send private message

I have brought a modem 2 from trade me. It seems to stay around the 12Mbps per second.

 

Is there anything else that could improve this speed?

 

 

 

Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3279279 5-Sep-2024 13:55
Send private message

Where is your modem located in the house? Try moving it to a window on the side of the house facing your nearest celltower.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279284 5-Sep-2024 14:16
Send private message

If you're not sure where your nearest tower is, this website may be helpful: https://gis.geek.nz/

 

Ensure to filter by Spark (and maybe RCG as well if you're rural? not sure if Spark WBB is delivered via RCG as well).

 

If there are a few sites nearby, try each one as capacity/coverage shape/etc may vary. Sometimes the nearest isn't the best.

turneg01

78 posts

Master Geek


  #3279295 5-Sep-2024 14:55
Send private message

Talkiet:

 

Where is your modem located in the house? Try moving it to a window on the side of the house facing your nearest celltower.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you i have moved it around the house and getting much better speed :)

 

 

 

