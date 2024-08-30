Hi there,

Im trying to sort out my extended families internet. Currently staying with them so its urgent,haha.

The download speed is slow as at 4.24 Mbps, see below.

Modem is supposingly quite old - B315

What would people recommend? Not wanting to commit to a 12 month contract.

Spark says i can buy a modem for $150 and get a free smart mesh 2 and hopefully that will help with speeds due to it being an old modem.

If i still find the internet to slow then will need to go on to Fibre.

Is there a cheaper/better way of getting faster speed. Any help is much appreciated.