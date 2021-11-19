Now that Vodafone is rolling out WiFi calling, what firewall and router configurations do we need to take into account to ensure devices work. At home, it just turned on for me this week so it seems my router / firewall had no issues or needed special attention. At my business, which I haven't visited this week while working from home, I haven't been able to test yet. We use a Meraki firewall and have anywhere from 4-20 staff working at a given time and I do allow everyone WiFi access.

Will I need to take any actions to specifically whitelist traffic or should it 'just work'? And what are the bandwidth demands for WiFi calling per user/call?