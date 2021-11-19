Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone WiFi Calling Router, Firewall and bandwidth considerations
#290547 19-Nov-2021 07:53
Now that Vodafone is rolling out WiFi calling, what firewall and router configurations do we need to take into account to ensure devices work.  At home, it just turned on for me this week so it seems my router / firewall had no issues or needed special attention.  At my business, which I haven't visited this week while working from home, I haven't been able to test yet.  We use a Meraki firewall and have anywhere from 4-20 staff working at a given time and I do allow everyone WiFi access.

 

Will I need to take any actions to specifically whitelist traffic or should it 'just work'?  And what are the bandwidth demands for WiFi calling per user/call?

  #2815523 19-Nov-2021 08:21
You shouldn't have to do anything. 




  #2815529 19-Nov-2021 08:32
Based on my recent travels, it just 'works'? No idea about bandwith requirements however VF WiFi calling has showed up on my phone when conneted to:

 

  • AirNZ and other guest WiFi networks
  • CGNatt'd internet conection
  • Mobile Hotspot's (on Spark & 2deg)

  #2815532 19-Nov-2021 08:36
@tanivula - really good to know CGNAT not getting in the way.  We aren't on CGNAT, but I was wondering if that would be a fly in the ointment

 

I wonder if it's time to start implementing QoS rules and traffic shaping though?  I have had all QOS DSCP tagging turned off as we didn't run that much VoIP except for Skype and that seemed to work fine. 

 

 

 

Is now the time to look into that?



  #2815543 19-Nov-2021 08:50
If your sure signal worked just fine the wifi calling will work just fine just make sure the mobiles are in Wifi Range (you made need extra wireless access points around the winery to ensure there is full strength wifi everywhere)

 

 




