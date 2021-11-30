Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone shop - poor service - thoughts???
#290718 30-Nov-2021 12:43
My mate on a trip from Blenheim, bought a Samsung Galaxy A32 in the VF shop in Cuba St.

 

However when he got home he found that it was freezing intermittently so he went to he local VF shop.

 

They said they could not help him as the Cuba St store was a different branch

 

So I brought it with me to Wellington and took it to the Cuba St Store where:

 

- They would not talk to me even though I had the original receipt with me
- So I called my mate on the phone and they spoke with him but would not return or exchange the phone
They also suggested i take a photo of the fault - doh - its a frozen screen whats the point
And all the while the manager would not come out from the back room to talk to me.


I thought you could return a faulty product with no questions asked

 

 

 

Any thoughts appreciated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

atomeara
  #2821607 30-Nov-2021 13:01
Consumer Guarantees Act will leave them without a leg to stand on.
https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/consumer-laws/consumer-guarantees-act/
The only bit I am not so sure about is if your mate actually needs to go into the store. I am not sure if you can do it on his behalf.

The Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) protects consumers by allowing you to seek repairs, replacements or refunds when goods are faulty.

Clearly state this to the store that under the Consumer Guarantees Act  they are required to repair, replace or refund the faulty device. Maybe send them a letter, deliver a letter, send them an email, stating the above. Collect and keep evidence you have tried to get them to resolve the issue (names, dates, times, copies of emails, letters, maybe a video of going into the story and asking if comfortable doing that).

You could try and engage direct with Vodafone, I am not sure if it is owned by them or more a franchise model.

If they still refuse to do anything  File a Disputes Tribunal claim, stating they have breached there obligations under CGA, provide the evidence you have collected and submit it, you will get a Tribunal date where they will look at everything and make a ruling.   https://www.disputestribunal.govt.nz/

Linux
  #2821608 30-Nov-2021 13:05
@D1023319 Was the Blenheim store an official VodafoneNZ store or 3rd party reseller? Look at the receipt

 

Has the end user installed any Apps that could be causing the issue?

 

If they are both VodafoneNZ owned store then they can not refuse to take the handset

timmmay
  #2821612 30-Nov-2021 13:11
Ah, Vodafone. It's a wonder anyone deals with them any more.



D1023319

  #2821710 30-Nov-2021 14:09
Linux:

 

@D1023319 Was the Blenheim store an official VodafoneNZ store or 3rd party reseller? Look at the receipt

 

Has the end user installed any Apps that could be causing the issue?

 

If they are both VodafoneNZ owned store then they can not refuse to take the handset

 

 

 

 

Thats a good point - I made the assumption but its good to check

quickymart
  #2821801 30-Nov-2021 16:00
I hear what you're saying John. But the end customer sees Vodafone at the place of purchase and also where it was taken in for service (Blenheim), so to the end customer it's irrelevant whether it's Vodafone owned or a third party retailer trading under the Vodafone name. In either case, it sounds like the service provided at both shops so far has been particularly subpar.

 

At least that was the experience when I worked at (what was) Telecom.

Linux
  #2821806 30-Nov-2021 16:08
@D1023319 Keep us updated

richms
  #2821827 30-Nov-2021 16:49
Vodafone let people put their brand on the store, so should be responsible for the service at the store.

 

Sure, they sometimes put dealer on the sign in like 12pt at the bottom or have another sign with their company name but that's just a copout.

 

 




Richard rich.ms



D1023319

  #2824907 6-Dec-2021 10:23
Linux:

 

@D1023319 Keep us updated

 

 

 

 

My mate has given up trying to get the phone replaced or fixed by the Wellington VF store
- and purchased the same phone from the Blenhiem VF store and thats working well because he needed it for the Covid pass amongst other things.

 

The faulty phone is now in a drawer unused

So VF Cuba store wins.........

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

quickymart
  #2824912 6-Dec-2021 10:29
That is appalling, he should be getting a refund for the faulty phone, or something along those lines.

 

@JasonParis just my opnion: I don't think this is the standard the Vodafone shops should be aspiring to, whether company-owned or third-party owned.

 

When I was at Telecom they would have been a bit more proactive into getting this sorted, regardless of who owned the shop.

JasonParis
  #2824936 6-Dec-2021 11:03
quickymart:

 

That is appalling, he should be getting a refund for the faulty phone, or something along those lines.

 

@JasonParis just my opnion: I don't think this is the standard the Vodafone shops should be aspiring to, whether company-owned or third-party owned.

 

When I was at Telecom they would have been a bit more proactive into getting this sorted, regardless of who owned the shop.

 

 

 

 

Agree - this should have just been replaced given it was an out of box failure. Please email me with the details D1023319 and I'll get it sorted.

 

 

 

JP




Jason Paris

D1023319

  #2825098 6-Dec-2021 15:22
Be great if you could help
I have email you and include images of the invoices and contact details

 

 

 

Cheers

D1023319

  #2830567 12-Dec-2021 10:22
Many thanks to poster here (Jason Paris from VF) -

 

My mate told me he getting refund - I hope the Cuba St Store guy gets a kick up the old Jacksee!

 

 

 

 

 

 

