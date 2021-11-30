My mate on a trip from Blenheim, bought a Samsung Galaxy A32 in the VF shop in Cuba St.

However when he got home he found that it was freezing intermittently so he went to he local VF shop.

They said they could not help him as the Cuba St store was a different branch

So I brought it with me to Wellington and took it to the Cuba St Store where:

- They would not talk to me even though I had the original receipt with me

- So I called my mate on the phone and they spoke with him but would not return or exchange the phone

They also suggested i take a photo of the fault - doh - its a frozen screen whats the point

And all the while the manager would not come out from the back room to talk to me.





I thought you could return a faulty product with no questions asked

Any thoughts appreciated.