Got a client who Vodafone have just moved to fixed wireless and supplied a TP-Link Deco X80, they are (just) within the 5G coverage area, but aren't connecting to 5G, and speeds are very poor - under 10mbps most of the time. Customer is saying it's worse than ADSL.

I've not seen these Deco devices in the flesh, but it looks like it has 2x RP-SMA connectors - can't seem to find a high res image of the device, and the manual isn't tons of help other than saying it has '2x external antenna interface'.



Wondering what would be a recommended antenna to try and pickup a 5G signal - @coffeebaron if you had a sec to let me know your thoughts I'd be most appreciative. :)

Only thing I'm concerned about is the Deco connecting to the 'wrong' tower - is there a way to force it to 5G only?

Thanks very much!