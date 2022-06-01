https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/vodafone-plans-carrier-level-user-tracking-for-targeted-ads/
What the actual fudge are they thinking. An ISP or Telco's job is to provide a pipe, not to help invade their customers privacy!
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/vodafone-plans-carrier-level-user-tracking-for-targeted-ads/
What the actual fudge are they thinking. An ISP or Telco's job is to provide a pipe, not to help invade their customers privacy!
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Linux: Vodafone NZ is no longer owned by Vodafone Group so maybe a good thing then
Indeed.. maybe time for a name change!
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.