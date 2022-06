Does anyone know how bad the Vodafone signal has to be before it cuts over the Wi-Fi calling. Also if you have two SIMs do both have to have no signal for Wi-Fi calling to kick in?

I have WiFi calling enabled on my Vodafone issued A52s. However, it won't cut in unless there absolutely no Vodafone coverage. The only time I have seen the Wi-Fi calling logo is this morning when the rain was so heavy there was no Vodafone signal at all.

Keen to understand more.