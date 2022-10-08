I just got my bill for my vodafone wireless broad band.
The strange thing is an extra bill for txt message. How do you even send txt messages on wireless BB ?? Anyone else getting that?
You can usually log into the modem and send a text there.
thx. i went and checked, two receives messages from vodafone but nothing sent.
