One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)txt on wireless broad band ?
tweake

Ultimate Geek


#300837 8-Oct-2022 10:00
I just got my bill for my vodafone wireless broad band.

 

The strange thing is an extra bill for txt message. How do you even send txt messages on wireless BB ?? Anyone else getting that? 

coffeebaron
Uber Geek

Trusted
  #2978915 8-Oct-2022 10:35
You can usually log into the modem and send a text there.

 

 




tweake

Ultimate Geek


  #2978920 8-Oct-2022 11:05
thx. i went and checked, two receives messages from vodafone but nothing sent.

MaxineN
Uber Geek

  #2978983 8-Oct-2022 13:12
Known issue. Should be fixed. Refunds are coming.




