ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Does wifi calling need to be activated?
quickymart

13630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315443 16-Jul-2024 18:57
Evening,

 

Weird one here, hoping some Vodafone/One person might be able to help as I'm wary of trying to use their chat for assistance (had a poor experience previously).

 

A friend is visiting from overseas with a Samsung Galaxy S20. He's travelling somewhere remote next week with little mobile coverage but good DSL.

 

However it doesn't seem that he can get wifi calling to work to use while he's away - he doesn't get the symbol for it on his notification thingo at the top, alongside the time, etc. This is using a new Vodafone/One SIM card.

 

If I try a 2degrees in his phone it shows the indicator. If he tries his new SIM in my phone it shows it there.

 

So, my query is (as I don't use it myself) does the wifi calling service need to be activated on the device with the carrier (in this case One), or is it SIM/number-dependent and we should be looking at some other setting?

 

Sorry for the dumb question, like I say I don't use this myself as I have no need but he would like to get it working before he heads off.

MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3260424 16-Jul-2024 19:04
Hi.

 

 

 

Few questions from what I know.

 

Where is the S20 Galaxy from? Officially only the G980F/DS is listed. Even then CSC can depend here.

 

WiFi Calling only activates under a certain RSRP value so if it's not meeting it, it won't activate, Airplane mode is required to force it.




quickymart

13630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3260491 16-Jul-2024 20:10
He says he got it in the US. Will try airplane mode and see what happens. Thanks for the tip.

MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3260495 16-Jul-2024 20:23
US Samsungs are not fun to deal with.

 

 

 

Either VoLTE/VoWiFi doesn't work, APNs cannot be changed, 5G doesn't work. All with my experience with these US handsets when I was in my space at One.

 

 

 

It's not officially supported. I would switch handsets if they are dead set on staying with One or go to 2degrees as you mentioned it works on 2degrees.




nztim
3678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3260498 16-Jul-2024 20:57
Won't work there are four sub models of Samsung, it won't have the NZ profiles in it.......

 

other than the Apple iPhone.... do NOT parallel import this includes buy from Dick Smith, PB Tech, and Parallel import stores

 

mentioned over and over again on here

 

EDIT: just read he is visiting, same deal use an iPhone




quebec
834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260503 16-Jul-2024 21:15
Try turning on Airplane mode, Wi-Fi On, then toggle Wi-Fi Calling

nztim
3678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3260505 16-Jul-2024 21:15
quebec:

 

Try turning on Airplane mode, Wi-Fi On, then toggle Wi-Fi Calling

 

 

Not going to work if the carrier profile not there.




quebec
834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3260508 16-Jul-2024 21:22
OP says 2Degrees SIM shows the indicator, @quickymart are you saying Wi-Fi calling works on his phone with 2Degrees SIM?
As per One NZ S20(SM-G980F/DS) is the only one supported. What if they put their US Sim & try if they have it?
https://one.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/



nztim
3678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3260511 16-Jul-2024 21:33
quebec:

 

OP says 2Degrees SIM shows the indicator, @quickymart are you saying Wi-Fi calling works on his phone with 2Degrees SIM?
As per One NZ S20(SM-G980F/DS) is the only one supported. What if they put their US Sim & try if they have it?
https://one.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

 

 

2degess VoWifi profile will in the phone us carrier will depend what network it attaches to in NZ

 

EDIT: VoWifi will work with US SIM, it VoLTE will depend on what network it attaches to in NZ and if that profile is in the phone.




quickymart

13630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3260519 16-Jul-2024 22:36
quebec:

 

OP says 2Degrees SIM shows the indicator, @quickymart are you saying Wi-Fi calling works on his phone with 2Degrees SIM?
As per One NZ S20(SM-G980F/DS) is the only one supported. What if they put their US Sim & try if they have it?
https://one.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

 

 

Yes wifi calling (the icon shows up) seems to be available on this phone with a 2degrees SIM.

 

He also appears to have VoLTE available.

 

Not sure on the US SIM, will need to ask him.

 

Just seems weird on 2degrees it would work but not Vodafone/One...but then again if the carrier profile isn't there I guess it would make sense.

 

As an aside a Spark SIM only shows a signal, no wifi calling (but I don't think they support it anyway) or any indicator if it's getting 3G, 4G, or 5G.

 

Thanks for all the replies and information so far, will do some testing and see what happens.

 

 

nztim
3678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3260729 17-Jul-2024 13:09
quickymart:

 

Just seems weird on 2degrees it would work but not Vodafone/One...but then again if the carrier profile isn't there I guess it would make sense.

 

 

Makes perfect sense if the profile is there or not




