quickymart:

Evening,

Weird one here, hoping some Vodafone/One person might be able to help as I'm wary of trying to use their chat for assistance (had a poor experience previously).

A friend is visiting from overseas with a Samsung Galaxy S20. He's travelling somewhere remote next week with little mobile coverage but good DSL.

However it doesn't seem that he can get wifi calling to work to use while he's away - he doesn't get the symbol for it on his notification thingo at the top, alongside the time, etc. This is using a new Vodafone/One SIM card.

If I try a 2degrees in his phone it shows the indicator. If he tries his new SIM in my phone it shows it there.

So, my query is (as I don't use it myself) does the wifi calling service need to be activated on the device with the carrier (in this case One), or is it SIM/number-dependent and we should be looking at some other setting?

Sorry for the dumb question, like I say I don't use this myself as I have no need but he would like to get it working before he heads off.