NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hey everyone,
I’m looking to relocate the fibre ONT box in my house, and I was wondering if anyone here has done this in New Zealand. Currently, the box is in the garage, but I’m considering moving it to the dining room, which is more central for a better experience.
Does anyone know how much this typically costs? I’ve seen a few articles mentioning around $160 + GST but then on Chorus site it says $331.97 excluding GST so Im really confused about the true cost.
Also, do they offer payment options, like installments, if the cost is a bit high?
Lastly, how long did the whole process take?
Thanks