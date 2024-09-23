Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)How Much Does It Cost to Relocate a Fibre ONT Box in NZ? Any Experience?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

105 posts

Master Geek


#316184 23-Sep-2024 18:37
Send private message

Hey everyone,

 

 

 

I’m looking to relocate the fibre ONT box in my house, and I was wondering if anyone here has done this in New Zealand. Currently, the box is in the garage, but I’m considering moving it to the dining room, which is more central for a better experience.

 

 

 

Does anyone know how much this typically costs? I’ve seen a few articles mentioning around $160 + GST but then on Chorus site it says $331.97 excluding GST so Im really confused about the true cost. 

 

 

 

Also, do they offer payment options, like installments, if the cost is a bit high? 

 

 

 

Lastly, how long did the whole process take? 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285516 23-Sep-2024 19:03
Send private message

better off running a network cable to where you need it and put your router there

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285567 23-Sep-2024 19:27
Send private message

ONTs belong locked in cabinets out of sight out of mind and not in a dining room. Run a cat6 cable to the router.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

ascroft
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285568 23-Sep-2024 19:37
Send private message

Run two while you are at it!




common sense is not very common



dpf81nz
66 posts

Master Geek


  #3285570 23-Sep-2024 19:52
Send private message

leave it where it is and run a cable.  Mine is in the dining room (previous owners decision) and i'd love to relocate it to the garage

quickymart
13553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3285572 23-Sep-2024 19:58
Send private message

@freitasm should this be in the NZ Broadband (or Voyager) forum?

 

OP if you really want to get it moved, talk to your RSP to get a quote as each situation/scenario is different.

NglButiLoveTechnolog

105 posts

Master Geek


  #3285589 23-Sep-2024 20:59
Send private message

quickymart:

 

@freitasm should this be in the NZ Broadband (or Voyager) forum?

 

OP if you really want to get it moved, talk to your RSP to get a quote as each situation/scenario is different.

 

 

RSP? Are you referring to the ISP or Chorus? If you mean the ISP, I’ve already scheduled a callback from my regional sales rep, but they’re currently on leave. I’m asking here because I don’t want to be incorrectly charged.

 

To clarify, I'm with One NZ for my ISP, not Voyager. I only mentioned Voyager because I noticed they’re the only ISP with an article about the cost of relocating the fibre ONT (internet) box for residential customers.

 

Additionally, I don’t want to run a cable from the garage to the dining room, as it would not only look unattractive but could also create a tripping hazard with the cable exposed on the floor. I can’t hardwire it myself, as I’m not a professional, and I don’t want to risk drilling into areas that might contain pipes or electrical wiring. I’ve received quotes from several electricians for hardwiring the ethernet cable, but the prices range from $1200 to $1500, which is beyond my budget.

 

 

RunningMan
8810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285593 23-Sep-2024 21:31
Send private message

RSP = Retail Service Provider. One NZ in your case.

 

Are you in a Chorus area? Other LFCs may charge differently.

 

A data cabler may be a better bet than an electrician when dealing with data cables. You might get some reccomendations or a direct offer from here if you're able to say roughly where you are.



networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285594 23-Sep-2024 21:38
Send private message

$500 is what spark and voyager quote. 

 

I've had 3-4 moved short distances from clients after accepting a verbal quote and never actually been charged anything. 

 

If it was a substantial move, the charge might apply more vigorusly. 

Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285628 24-Sep-2024 06:43
Send private message

NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

Additionally, I don’t want to run a cable from the garage to the dining room, as it would not only look unattractive but could also create a tripping hazard with the cable exposed on the floor. I can’t hardwire it myself, as I’m not a professional, and I don’t want to risk drilling into areas that might contain pipes or electrical wiring. I’ve received quotes from several electricians for hardwiring the ethernet cable, but the prices range from $1200 to $1500, which is beyond my budget.

 

 

To shift the ONT one has to run fibre, how do you think that is necessarily any easier??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285632 24-Sep-2024 07:15
Send private message

NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

Additionally, I don’t want to run a cable from the garage to the dining room, as it would not only look unattractive but could also create a tripping hazard with the cable exposed on the floor. I can’t hardwire it myself, as I’m not a professional, and I don’t want to risk drilling into areas that might contain pipes or electrical wiring. I’ve received quotes from several electricians for hardwiring the ethernet cable, but the prices range from $1200 to $1500, which is beyond my budget.

 

 

No one mentioned running it over a floor....

 

If it costs 3-500 to move the ONT then it logically it would be similar to run a network cable through the walls/or under the floor to your new location.

 

Those quotes seem excessive unless it's a really tough cable run, there is maybe $40-50 in materials for an internally run cable (in the walls/under the floor). Talk to a data cablier as opposed to an electrician as they speicalise in this work, where as most electricians dont and are not very skilled in the connections and generally do a sub-par job in the terminations

 

 

bigreddog
190 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3285684 24-Sep-2024 10:00
Send private message

I got mine shifted from upstairs in the living room back down to the garage (the fibre came into the front of the garage, along the side wall, across the back wall and then up to the living room !). Ideally the ONT would never have been mounted where it was, but who knows what the previous owners were thinking.

 

Went through my ISP at the time (2Degrees) and was billed $199 and took him about 20mins - would have been 5 minutes if the guy had stopped talking and just done the work, but oh well. Did get a new screwdriver out of the job - and had to spend 2 minutes to finish the job for him, but overall very happy I did it. 

 

raytaylor
3997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3285699 24-Sep-2024 10:48
Send private message

NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

Hey everyone,

 

in New Zealand. 

 

 

What city/town are you located? 

 

If you want to run the cable yourself and are based in napier/hastings, i'd be happy to give you some spare cable and come and resplice it once you have run it at no charge. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13646 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307701 11-Nov-2024 12:56
Send private message

I looked into getting mine moved at the new house, was warned the quote could be up to $1k. I passed....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307766 11-Nov-2024 15:17
Send private message

xpd:

 

I looked into getting mine moved at the new house, was warned the quote could be up to $1k. I passed....

 

 

 

 

pretty sure the quotes are free, could be more reasonable than you think. cant hurt to get one and see.

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307775 11-Nov-2024 15:59
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

xpd:

 

I looked into getting mine moved at the new house, was warned the quote could be up to $1k. I passed....

 

 

 

 

pretty sure the quotes are free, could be more reasonable than you think. cant hurt to get one and see.

 

 

I believe he was saying the quote could come out at 1k, not that it would cost 1k to get a quote. 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright