NglButiLoveTechnolog:

talk to your RSP to get a quote as each situation/scenario is different.

RSP? Are you referring to the ISP or Chorus? If you mean the ISP, I’ve already scheduled a callback from my regional sales rep, but they’re currently on leave. I’m asking here because I don’t want to be incorrectly charged.

To clarify, I'm with One NZ for my ISP, not Voyager. I only mentioned Voyager because I noticed they’re the only ISP with an article about the cost of relocating the fibre ONT (internet) box for residential customers.

Additionally, I don’t want to run a cable from the garage to the dining room, as it would not only look unattractive but could also create a tripping hazard with the cable exposed on the floor. I can’t hardwire it myself, as I’m not a professional, and I don’t want to risk drilling into areas that might contain pipes or electrical wiring. I’ve received quotes from several electricians for hardwiring the ethernet cable, but the prices range from $1200 to $1500, which is beyond my budget.