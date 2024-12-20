Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Broken SMS responder for 20222
#318143 20-Dec-2024 11:21
I asked ChatGPT if I could get the remaining data balance for my mobile via SMS and it suggested I sent BAL or DATA to 20222.  I did this from my Apple (mentioning only in case it's relevant) phone and promptly got a response "The number you have texted is no longer in use, please check and try again.  You have not been billed for this message".

 

I seem to be receiving that same response approximately every 2 minutes and have received it 11 times so far.  Make that 12 times now.

 

Do any One NZ staffers on Geekzone have the ability to fire this to the appropriate team to look into?  I could call customer services but don't have faith I'd reach someone who would escalate it in a timely manner.

 

If this persists I can block the number, but it might be better if the issue was fixed.




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

djtOtago
  #3322669 20-Dec-2024 11:26
Have you tried sending the word STOP to 20222. Use to work for a few services.



  #3322672 20-Dec-2024 11:37
I think the issue has stopped after around 15 messages were received. It’s been 9 minutes since I’ve received one. :)




Rickles
  #3323164 22-Dec-2024 10:25
For OneNZ, texting BAL to 777 works fine.



  #3323169 22-Dec-2024 10:43
Rickles:

 

For OneNZ, texting BAL to 777 works fine.

 

Not for monthly contract numbers wanting to see data usage.  The response from 777 only shows unbilled amounts and nothing about minutes and data.  If my team want to see their remaining data allowance they would need to load up the app, which is a level of admin that is not helpful IMHO.




