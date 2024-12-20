I asked ChatGPT if I could get the remaining data balance for my mobile via SMS and it suggested I sent BAL or DATA to 20222. I did this from my Apple (mentioning only in case it's relevant) phone and promptly got a response "The number you have texted is no longer in use, please check and try again. You have not been billed for this message".

I seem to be receiving that same response approximately every 2 minutes and have received it 11 times so far. Make that 12 times now.

Do any One NZ staffers on Geekzone have the ability to fire this to the appropriate team to look into? I could call customer services but don't have faith I'd reach someone who would escalate it in a timely manner.

If this persists I can block the number, but it might be better if the issue was fixed.