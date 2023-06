if you put your phone in flight mode, when you connect to wifi it’ll switch to wifi calling automatically while remaining in flight mode, disconnected from the towers.



I’m doing this overseas now via my iPhone on 2degrees and it works fine.

My partner with an iPhone on spark is doing the same no issues.



Not sure why the carriers would give you grief about turning off roaming, I’ve done that before at 2degrees years and years ago but maybe a policy has changed at some.