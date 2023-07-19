Have recently had an email from skinny stating our internet price is increasing, have also had a increase on both of our mobile plans from $36 to $40 per month.



This takes out monthly bill to $160 for home wifi and 2x mobile plans.



I had a look around to see what other companies are charging and came across Nova. They seem to be offering very reasonable prices compared to others. $29 per month per Sim for endless mobile(4gb data then speeds reduced) and broadband for $69. That would come to $127 per month, a savings of $33 for the same on paper.



Has anyone had experience with Nova? Are their services up there with skinny?



Also, it seems Nova mobile is on the 2 degrees network. Currently our skinny mobiles are pretty hit and miss with reception. Has anyone had experience with services between skinny and 2degrees in the north Canterbury region?



TIA