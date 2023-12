Given the Kogan deal that is currently in play, I'm temped to port over, since the comparable plan with One NZ is over $600 a year more.

One thing that is stopping me is that when I travel, I like to keep my NZ number active and usable and just have a data eSIM - this is what I do with One NZ at the moment, and it just connects back to OneNZ via Mobile data on the eSIM instead of using roaming.

Does this same option exist for Kogan?