New Zealand Mobile and Wireless
anatokidave

Master Geek

#312297 4-Apr-2024 11:58
Am wondering if there is a glitch in the process of updating RCG coverage improvements.

 

I use a Spark device, but the results are no different on the One and 2degrees coverage maps.

 

Since October 2023, coverage has been extended along SH7 in the area between Hanmer Springs and Springs junction. There seem to be a couple of new sites around the Island Hills area (one is on a hill opposite Horseshoe lake), and coverage is solid thru to the Lake Sumner Forest Park turnoff (it finally drops at the Rough Creek bridge, just south of Engineers Camp).  None of this increased coverage is reflected in info on the RCG website, nor on the coverage maps of respective providers.

 

 

 

But yet, there's more ...

 

In early December 2023 I noticed coverage from the summit of Lewis Pass - through Maruia Springs and to around Marble Hill camping area, where the Spring junction tower coverage starts again.  The lewis pass coverage had disappeared over the Christmas - New Year period.

 

However, yesterday, I again noticed solid coverage from the Lewis Pass road summit, and the coverage was fairly constant through to the Nina Valley Track entrance on SH7 (opposite the NZDA hut - Palmer Lodge), with patchy coverage thereafter to around Boyle Village turnoff.

 

A new site has also been activated at Marble point, south of the Hanmer turnoff, which fills a gap on the way thru to Culverden.

 

I understand that historically, there has been a delay of a month or two in upgrading the maps, but 6 months?  Seems a bit much

 

Anyone else enjoying mobile service in places that are not reported on the coverage maps?

Linux
Uber Geek

  #3214131 4-Apr-2024 12:00
@anatokidave Are the sites showing on https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers

 

The RCG site https://www.thercg.co.nz/recent-news/ is way out of date of basic information

 
 
 
 

anatokidave

Master Geek

  #3214143 4-Apr-2024 12:29
Ahh - thank you for the quick response.

 

 

 

Yup, sites at Lewis Pass, Poplar ridge, and Marble point are showing on the GIS map.  Seems like the pole I saw opposite Horseshoe Lake is not an RCG site ...

 

The map also explains that I was not imaging the 5G symbol as I headed out of Springs Junction ... 

