josephhinvest

New Zealand Mobile and Wireless - SMS test number?
#312647 4-May-2024 10:53
Is there a +64 number to which I can send an SMS, that will reply with a SMS?

My situation is I have poor cellular service at home.
I have an iPhone 13, with a 2Degrees SIM and a Rocket Mobile eSIM. Calling over Wifi is enabled, and works on both connections. I have verified this using Shawn Ewing's very handy test phone number. Wifi calling works on both connections, when in Aeroplane mode, with Wifi connected (i.e. no cellular connection)

However, I cannot get SMS messages to send, specifically using the eSIM number, and I don't know whether they are being received by me, or not.

Hopefully there's an automated service I can use rather than annoying someone with multiple texts back and forth and asking for replies etc.

Cheers,
Joseph

  #3227892 8-May-2024 14:09
According to the 2degrees site you can text "bal" to 233 to receive your credit balance, as well as any minutes, text and data balances. You could use that for your testing.



  #3227895 8-May-2024 14:23
Sending Test to 4619 will return "This is a reply to confirm your Test SMS has been received."

 

It does cost $0.20 though.





