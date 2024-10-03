Anyone seen how hackers can use SS7 to highjack 2FA SMS and phone calls?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVyu7NB7W6Y&t
Super scary and really shows how SMS authentication is not as safe as we think.
Bah, not to worry. NZ and Australia and most of the world (sort of), are pretty much close to closing down the old 2G and 3G networks…
edit, I did not want to watch 31 minutes of garbage…..went to the comments and picked out the common theme hahahahah
The video makes it out to be easier than it is. The first step you'd have major fun with is actually getting access to the SS7 network which is probably near impossible in somewhere like NZ.
CamH:
The video makes it out to be easier than it is. The first step you'd have major fun with is actually getting access to the SS7 network which is probably near impossible in somewhere like NZ.
Linux: SS7 is old technology! Move on nothing to see here
It's still widely used even in NZ. But it's like BGP, runs essential things, is ancient and won't be replaced anytime soon.
Even with 5G some of the signalling between providers especially is SS7 still.
Linux: I am sure most signaling between NZ carriers now must be sigtran
This was in process 6+ years ago when I left
yea but its the roaming portion that they were mainly talking about in the video which appears to be the SS7