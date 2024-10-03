Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessPhone phreaking using SS7 - Exposing The Flaw In Our Phone System - Anyone know about this type of hack?
#316293 3-Oct-2024 00:13
Anyone seen how hackers can use SS7 to highjack 2FA SMS and phone calls? 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVyu7NB7W6Y&t

Super scary and really shows how SMS authentication is not as safe as we think.

  #3290318 3-Oct-2024 06:48
Bah, not to worry. NZ and Australia and most of the world (sort of), are pretty much close to closing down the old 2G and 3G networks…

 


edit, I did not want to watch 31 minutes of garbage…..went to the comments and picked out the common theme hahahahah

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3290319 3-Oct-2024 06:49
SS7 is old technology! Move on nothing to see here

  #3290340 3-Oct-2024 08:48
The video makes it out to be easier than it is. The first step you'd have major fun with is actually getting access to the SS7 network which is probably near impossible in somewhere like NZ.







  #3290456 3-Oct-2024 13:41
CamH:

 

The video makes it out to be easier than it is. The first step you'd have major fun with is actually getting access to the SS7 network which is probably near impossible in somewhere like NZ.

 



I thought the idea was to get a SS7 seat in another country? 

  #3290467 3-Oct-2024 13:57
Would this trigger the SMS with the welcome to another country and the roaming rates to be sent? Friend had an occasion when they were having phone issues and then got one of those texts.




  #3290479 3-Oct-2024 14:33
Linux: SS7 is old technology! Move on nothing to see here

 

It's still widely used even in NZ. But it's like BGP, runs essential things, is ancient and won't be replaced anytime soon.

 

Even with 5G some of the signalling between providers especially is SS7 still.




  #3290568 3-Oct-2024 16:22
I am sure most signaling between NZ carriers now must be sigtran

This was in process 6+ years ago when I left



  #3290597 3-Oct-2024 17:22
Linux: I am sure most signaling between NZ carriers now must be sigtran

This was in process 6+ years ago when I left

 

yea but its the roaming portion that they were mainly talking about in the video which appears to be the SS7

