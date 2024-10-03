Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Contact mobile feedback?
EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316296 3-Oct-2024 09:23
Is anyone using Contact Mobile?

 

https://contact.co.nz/residential/mobile/group

 

I see their group plans are best bang for buck with multiple connections ie $180 p/m for 5 connections to unlimited max speed data which works out to be $36 per person/connection.

 

I also see they're using the One NZ network but the One NZ equivalent cost of this group of 5 would be $240 ($80 + ($40 x 4))...

 

Is there anything to watch out for? Do they have the same issue with responding to short code/number messages like Kogan Mobile once did (unsure if that has been resolved)?

 

Thanks in advance

arnies
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297042 13-Oct-2024 21:18
I signed up today. Seamless as with Esim and number porting. Whole process took like 10 mins.

 
 
 
 

EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297139 14-Oct-2024 11:49
arnies:

 

I signed up today. Seamless as with Esim and number porting. Whole process took like 10 mins.

 

 

 

 

Thats good to hear! Did you get the 6 months half price deal when porting over?

 

I know it's only been a few hours but any noticeable issues with the service/connection/reception so far?

mdf

mdf
3480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3297151 14-Oct-2024 12:12
I've been with Contact Mobile for a few months with the kids. Data cap then throttled endless data is perfect offering for my kids - they actually do have to try and budget their mobile data usage over a month but when they (inevitably) go over cap, their phones still work for the purposes that suit me (I can still contact them using Signal, email etc.). I was on Vodafone/One previously and data, voice, coverage etc. all seems identical.

 

So overall very happy. Couple of minor quibbles:

 

The Contact mobile app is pretty good, though if anything too many features and menus. It's not exactly the type of app you use daily, and whenever I do try and find something, it can take some finding. There are some functions that as far as I know are not used. Suspect it is something whitelabelled.

 

The family plans aren't exactly what I pictured as a "family plan". In my head, this was one plan, one bill, one billing/rollover date etc. But it is actually more like several separate plans, with the kids/member plans just discounted. For me and two kids, we have three separate renewal/billing dates since we all signed up at slightly different times. Hardly the end of the world, but one thing to watch out for (since I mucked this up) is signing up, porting an existing number and joining a family plan are separate steps. If you get it wrong, you will get billed at full price for the first month.

 

Minor points though that shouldn't detract from the overall offering, which I find very good.



EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297228 14-Oct-2024 14:10
mdf:

 

I've been with Contact Mobile for a few months with the kids. Data cap then throttled endless data is perfect offering for my kids - they actually do have to try and budget their mobile data usage over a month but when they (inevitably) go over cap, their phones still work for the purposes that suit me (I can still contact them using Signal, email etc.). I was on Vodafone/One previously and data, voice, coverage etc. all seems identical.

 

So overall very happy. Couple of minor quibbles:

 

The Contact mobile app is pretty good, though if anything too many features and menus. It's not exactly the type of app you use daily, and whenever I do try and find something, it can take some finding. There are some functions that as far as I know are not used. Suspect it is something whitelabelled.

 

The family plans aren't exactly what I pictured as a "family plan". In my head, this was one plan, one bill, one billing/rollover date etc. But it is actually more like several separate plans, with the kids/member plans just discounted. For me and two kids, we have three separate renewal/billing dates since we all signed up at slightly different times. Hardly the end of the world, but one thing to watch out for (since I mucked this up) is signing up, porting an existing number and joining a family plan are separate steps. If you get it wrong, you will get billed at full price for the first month.

 

Minor points though that shouldn't detract from the overall offering, which I find very good.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for that feedback!

 

I noticed your quibbles are addressed in their FAQ's so they must have updated this to reflect the exact things you mentioned re individual billing and also first month at full price. So it looks like you didn't muck anything up but it's actually part of their process

