I've been with Contact Mobile for a few months with the kids. Data cap then throttled endless data is perfect offering for my kids - they actually do have to try and budget their mobile data usage over a month but when they (inevitably) go over cap, their phones still work for the purposes that suit me (I can still contact them using Signal, email etc.). I was on Vodafone/One previously and data, voice, coverage etc. all seems identical.

So overall very happy. Couple of minor quibbles:

The Contact mobile app is pretty good, though if anything too many features and menus. It's not exactly the type of app you use daily, and whenever I do try and find something, it can take some finding. There are some functions that as far as I know are not used. Suspect it is something whitelabelled.

The family plans aren't exactly what I pictured as a "family plan". In my head, this was one plan, one bill, one billing/rollover date etc. But it is actually more like several separate plans, with the kids/member plans just discounted. For me and two kids, we have three separate renewal/billing dates since we all signed up at slightly different times. Hardly the end of the world, but one thing to watch out for (since I mucked this up) is signing up, porting an existing number and joining a family plan are separate steps. If you get it wrong, you will get billed at full price for the first month.

Minor points though that shouldn't detract from the overall offering, which I find very good.