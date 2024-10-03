Is anyone using Contact Mobile?
https://contact.co.nz/residential/mobile/group
I see their group plans are best bang for buck with multiple connections ie $180 p/m for 5 connections to unlimited max speed data which works out to be $36 per person/connection.
I also see they're using the One NZ network but the One NZ equivalent cost of this group of 5 would be $240 ($80 + ($40 x 4))...
Is there anything to watch out for? Do they have the same issue with responding to short code/number messages like Kogan Mobile once did (unsure if that has been resolved)?
Thanks in advance