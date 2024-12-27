I currently have a dual SIM phone and looking to get a secondary pre-pay number, that will be used for mostly receiving calls. With the occasional outgoing call and some texts. A casual pre-pay/annual top up will work in this situation.

But I should be getting a new phone some time next year, which is likely to be single SIM. So it will become the primary SIM on my legacy phone and the amount of usage is going to be higher (including data packs ... which seem to expire if I don't renew every 28 days. Hard to find casual data rates from resellers)

The options as I see it are ...

Kogan (with very generous everything allowance) ... $160year

Skinny/2D @ $8mo ... $95year

Warehouse with low casual rates/19c call min&txt + $4(28 day) data pack ... ~$80year (with minimal usage)

Am I missing/miscalculating anything for a budget option?