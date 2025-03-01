Tinkerisk: However, if such a high level of RF radiation enters the flat or house, you should also have it checked whether the transmission power regulations for the mobile mast have been complied with - this seems to be quite a lot of radiation in your case. That would be a first step.

That site is only a few months old, I work not far from there, it will be within spec I am sure, these towers are low power by design as they are used for infill not distance.

Also they ( One at least ) are pulling sites off buildings and on to council land like this as it is easier access for maintenance.

As for the problem, can the stereo be moved from the current location to the furthest away from the tower to see if the sound is reduced or eliminated.

Another thing to try is put some tin foil directly between the radio and mast to see if if reduces the interferance.

Here are the licence details, there are six bands licenced, I dont know if they are using them all.

