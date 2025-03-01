Hello mobile comms and RF specialists,
A quick question from someone who knows little about the tech of RF comms and interference on radios.
Short story - friend's classic JVC mini system worked very well sitting in her apartment in Grey Lynn.
Then a mobile phone tower was built over the road and 30 metres down the street, so around 40 m distant, give or take.
Ever since, the mini system is outputting the classic interference pip pip pip-pitty pip noise through the speakers. I've tested with a pair of speakers from another more modern minisystem that doesn't have interference issues so seems to point the main unit being the issue.
The interference occurs also when it plays a CD (tested by playing with volume to 0) - so all you hear are the pips.
So my question - does anyone have if any practical remedy to cure this (a filter or something that might be inserted into a specific part of the circuit board.... or....)
it's a classic system with strong sentimental value. Shame to relegate it to just a shelf monument.
Any help appreciated