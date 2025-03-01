Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessSolution to possible mobile phone tower interference in older radio system
Prudle

66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318888 1-Mar-2025 22:03
Send private message

Hello mobile comms and RF specialists,

 

 

 

 

 

A quick question from someone who knows little about the tech of RF comms and interference on radios.

 

 

 

Short story - friend's classic JVC mini system worked very well sitting in her apartment in Grey Lynn.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then a mobile phone tower was built over the road and 30 metres down the street, so around 40 m distant, give or take.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ever since, the mini system is outputting the classic interference pip pip pip-pitty pip noise through the speakers. I've tested with a pair of speakers from another more modern minisystem that doesn't have interference issues so seems to point the main unit being the issue.

 

The interference occurs also when it plays a CD (tested by playing with volume to 0) - so all you hear are the pips.

 

 

 

So my question - does anyone have if any practical remedy to cure this  (a filter or something that might be inserted into a specific part of the circuit board.... or....) 

 

 

 

it's a classic system with strong sentimental value. Shame to relegate it to just a shelf monument.

 

 

 

Any help appreciated

Create new topic
Tinkerisk
4183 posts

Uber Geek


  #3349127 2-Mar-2025 03:53
Send private message

The problem is quite wide-ranging. I would first add a filter to the mains supply, then make the speaker cables as short as possible and insert a ferrite core in ONE wire at each speaker. That's what you can do without any internal building work. Why? To ensure that induced RF radiation does not reach the unshielded interior via these paths. This may or may not be sufficient.

 

However, if such a high level of RF radiation enters the flat or house, you should also have it checked whether the transmission power regulations for the mobile mast have been complied with - this seems to be quite a lot of radiation in your case. That would be a first step.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
SATTV
1630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3349146 2-Mar-2025 08:54
Send private message

Tinkerisk:

 

 

 

However, if such a high level of RF radiation enters the flat or house, you should also have it checked whether the transmission power regulations for the mobile mast have been complied with - this seems to be quite a lot of radiation in your case. That would be a first step.

 

 

That site is only a few months old, I work not far from there, it will be within spec I am sure, these towers are low power by design as they are used for infill not distance.

 

Also they ( One at least ) are pulling sites off buildings and on to council land like this as it is easier access for maintenance.

 

As for the problem, can the stereo be moved from the current location to the furthest away from the tower to see if the sound is reduced or eliminated.

 

Another thing to try is put some tin foil directly between the radio and mast to see if if reduces the interferance.

 

Here are the licence details, there are six bands licenced, I dont know if they are using them all.




I know enough to be dangerous

Goosey
2783 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3349147 2-Mar-2025 08:56
Send private message

I wonder what the “RSM” (radio spectrum management), office would have to say / suggest?

 

in this day and age, why is something so far away having an effect on a simple audio circuit? 

 

 



MaxineN
Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3349153 2-Mar-2025 09:45
Send private message

@SATTV

 


Can guarantee all would be used. Yep, solution would be the move it away further and/or possibly open it up and see if there's any shielding at all.

 

>Ever since, the mini system is outputting the classic interference pip pip pip-pitty pip noise through the speakers.

 

Sure it's not a nearby cellphone? Anything environmental in the house or even maybe next door?

 

Pointing fingers at a newly built tower is a bit fast to a conclusion.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

richms
27999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349203 2-Mar-2025 13:30
Send private message

Ferrites on the speaker cables, disconnect any AM antennas from it (unless you use AM) and failing that opening it up and going liberal with copper tape and conductive paint on the inside of the plastic case are the 3 things that helped in a similar case of RFI, but it was from wifi APs and the 5Ghz really seemed to get into a cheap amplifier. It was for announcements so replacing it was a lot harder, and it had much longer speaker cables connected than a baby stereo system would have.




Richard rich.ms

Prudle

66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349270 2-Mar-2025 20:42
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

@SATTV

 


Can guarantee all would be used. Yep, solution would be the move it away further and/or possibly open it up and see if there's any shielding at all.

 

>Ever since, the mini system is outputting the classic interference pip pip pip-pitty pip noise through the speakers.

 

Sure it's not a nearby cellphone? Anything environmental in the house or even maybe next door?

 

Pointing fingers at a newly built tower is a bit fast to a conclusion.

 

 

 

 

That's a fair comment, but the timing for the new tower did seem to match.

 

The system is within an apartment block so definitely possible it's a new internal device the apartment, but friend had the same mobile devices before interference started and afterwards.

 

 

 

 

 

I'll open it up next weekend and see if there's any shielding in it and get some ferrites for the cables in.

 

 

 

Thanks everyone for your suggestions. 

 

 

richms
27999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349271 2-Mar-2025 20:46
Send private message

Prudle:

 

That's a fair comment, but the timing for the new tower did seem to match.

 

The system is within an apartment block so definitely possible it's a new internal device the apartment, but friend had the same mobile devices before interference started and afterwards.

 

 

And the person on the other side of the paper-thin wall that you probably have the stereo system up against hasn't put a 5g router or anything there?




Richard rich.ms



RunningMan
8891 posts

Uber Geek


  #3349274 2-Mar-2025 21:10
Send private message

Prudle:[snip] but friend had the same mobile devices before interference started and afterwards.

 

Potentially that device could be using a different band though with the new cell site though, so perhaps turning it off or moving it to test may help.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright