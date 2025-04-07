The 3G shutdown is slowly creeping up on us. With the hell that went on in australia with their 3g shutdown, what will happen here?

I know there is definitely going to be a problem with emergency calling, especially on current devices that can do VOLTE for standard calls but I'm hoping NZ comes up with a better way to do it, than completely blacklisting every single device they suspect doesn't have VOLTE.

So does anyone know what will happen? Or are we going to be stuck waiting until doomsday, hoping our devices don't get blacklisted.

One idea I did have was maybe having some sort of automated text message come through everyday to devices suspected of not having VOLTE, warning them of the possible issues their devices could have like no emergency calls etc. Then if their phone does work on VOLTE and the text is wrong, they can just block the number and go about using their phone as normal.