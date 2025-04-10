Hi guys,
I purchased a vehicle with a inbuilt mobile device that apparently is on Singtel.
Any idea what network its really on?
First question should be: is it working?
Next question: does it have a browser? Visit testip.geekzone.co.nz and let me know the IP (via PM is fine) and it may have a clue.
From a SingTel document, Daily and ReadyRoam users can be on either 2degrees or Spark.
freitasm:
I'll have a go at the above later when I'm back in the car. (About to push some code out now :) )
In this case don't bother - the test page will also show SingTel.
Is that important to know which local provider is being used? Are you paying for this service?
freitasm:
Not that I could do much but we've moved to a location where only Spark has good coverage. So just wondering what provider its using.
OK, so based on the document I found, I'd say it's connecting to Spark by default.
Thanks, it would be interesting to know why it's routed via Singtel.
turtleattacks:
That's how roaming works. Was very annoying in the tesla how it uses telstra and I would get locked out of things if I logged in on the car because I was suddenly connecting from Australia.
richms:
It's a car purchased in New Zealand. Surely it'll be cheaper for them to do a local telco SIM?
Not always the case. The car manufacturer will have a much bigger deal than they can negotiate with a local telco.
Same with the old Amazon Kindle 3G. Those readers had a data only SIM with a US telco.
Perhaps once esims become better supported and they dont have to slip a physical sim into the car early on in the production line then things will change, as they could let the legacy dealer network provision them as part of the sales process, till then roaming will be it. Annoying as its slow and when the roaming capacity gets constrained as it did for telsas a while back, stops working altogether.
I would love to be able to get different data options on the tesla where I could put it on an unlimited plan and not have their limitations on streaming quality to use the $12 a month plan from Tesla, but they also include their services in that like the better routing and satellite imagary which they will be paying for so I doubt I would get those for free if they gave the option to use your own data plan.
Not necessarily. The cost for SIMs and data from a EU or Asia based telco with cheap roaming agreements with the rest of the world can be quarters of a cent per MB. Likely even less at wholesale.