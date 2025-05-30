Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessHow does SMS roaming work when 3G network shutdown?
WellyGeek

13 posts

Geek


#319765 30-May-2025 17:30
Send private message

A lot of banks use SMS OTP.  Some Kiwi wants to receive OTP while roaming, but don't want to turn on data roaming with NZ SIM and prefers to use local SIM while abroad.

 

SMS are currently transport with 3G signalling channel so you still get SMS delivered while abroad even though you don't do data roaming with NZ SIM while abroad (of course dual-SIM handset is used).   If my understanding is correct with VoLTE SMS gets delivered over 4G LTE data, not signalling channel.

 

With VoLTE being mainstream and 3G network shutdown in increasing countries.  How does SMS get delivered while roaming abroad in a country with no 3G network (eg. in Australia, Singapore) if you use local overseas SIM for call and data while abroad and have NZ SIM roaming but not used for data or calls?  Do you still get NZ SMS delivered?  How do you get charged for receiving NZ SMS?  Do you need to quickly switch to NZ SIM data while anticipating SMS reception?  Receiving NZ SMS over VoLTE while roaming while using local SIM for LTE data is a bit of a mystery to me.

Create new topic
lucky015
743 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3379291 30-May-2025 17:59
Send private message quote this post

Someone can correct me if I'm wrong on this but VoLTE and Internet data despite using the same Data network register on different APN's, When data is turned off it looks to prevent registration to the "Internet" APN but not the others.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright