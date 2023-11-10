bapujidaladla

Enable 'SIP options' keep-alives in the PBX configuration and set the interval to less than 10 seconds.

To be honest though, if your firewall's NAT timeouts are so aggressive that your ports are only open for 10 seconds post last-data then you might as well just move to TCP. You shouldn't see any real-world degradation of quality using TCP as long as the latency between your PBX and phones isn't too great and you're not being affected by constant unreasonable (eg >1%) packet loss.