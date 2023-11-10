Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UDP connections drop out for VoIP phones
bapujidaladla

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#310659 10-Nov-2023 11:32
Hi Team, 
We have clients with 2 different Internet connections running through MikroTik routers. What we have noticed is happening for these clients, that the phones will start dropping out the connections for phones on UDP protocol. Session timeout even is setup for 3600 in the phone will only be staying under 10. We feel something is forcing the connection to only have a session timeout of 10 seconds or below and then will drop the connection. Problem will be resolved if we change the protocol to TCP, but we want to stick to UDP for VoIP for better communications. Can you please suggest any troubleshooting for this issue?

darylblake
1142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3158001 10-Nov-2023 12:51
Most likely they are on fibre, and the SBC would be somewhat very close to (a few ms away) so I don't suspect its a packet loss issue.

Have you tried using other phones? Different models... I suspect that is the common denominator here? I suspect an issue with the handset itself?

 
 
 
 

MadEngineer
3503 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3158006 10-Nov-2023 13:11
Have you got the helper enabled? Do your VoIP devices require it?




speed
287 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3158063 10-Nov-2023 14:44
Enable 'SIP options' keep-alives in the PBX configuration and set the interval to less than 10 seconds.

 

To be honest though, if your firewall's NAT timeouts are so aggressive that your ports are only open for 10 seconds post last-data then you might as well just move to TCP. You shouldn't see any real-world degradation of quality using TCP as long as the latency between your PBX and phones isn't too great and you're not being affected by constant unreasonable (eg >1%) packet loss.



RunningMan
7890 posts

Uber Geek


  #3158069 10-Nov-2023 15:03
In the Mikrotik

 

IP/Firewall/Service Ports and enable the sip helper. Default is 1 hour.

