bapujidaladla

Hi Team,
We have clients with 2 different Internet connections running through MikroTik routers. What we have noticed is happening for these clients, that the phones will start dropping out the connections for phones on UDP protocol. Session timeout even is setup for 3600 in the phone will only be staying under 10. We feel something is forcing the connection to only have a session timeout of 10 seconds or below and then will drop the connection. Problem will be resolved if we change the protocol to TCP, but we want to stick to UDP for VoIP for better communications. Can you please suggest any troubleshooting for this issue?