Hi I am a trainer and travel the country delivering a ratings of different courses,

I have 12 surface rt widows 8.1 tablets and i have set them up all with the same user, I want to set them up with all the same documents (was going to use one drive?) however for things like documents that I want completed by each individual they need to be eaisily saved as individual files and obviously if it’s on onedrive it updates the original where I want 12 versions of the doc ,



Looking for sugestions on how to set up the network / tablets / workgroup/ ??



All help really appreciated