I have recently purchased a new toy (Asus Zenbook UX5401ZA).

During setup, I attempted to set up the facial recognition option.

Under Accounts>Sign-in options, the comment "This option is currently unavailable. We couldn't find a camera compatible with Windows Hello Face" appears and the <Setup> button is greyed out.





In Device Manager, under Biometric devices, there is no mention of Windows Hello camera (the Fingerprint Sensor is present).

I have updated the device until the cows came home.

The camera does work.

I have gone into Local Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc): Computer Configuration>Administrative Templates>Windows Components>Biometrics and ensured that the following are all enabled:

Allow the use of biometrics

Allow users to log on using biometrics

Allow domain users to log on using biometrics

This is a replacement machine - the first was replaced under warranty (they don't seem to bother to try to solve the issue, just assume that it's a fault with the device)

With the first machine, before I took it in to Tech Central, I tried a full factory reset. No difference.

I think I have reached the limit of my Google-fu...

Does anyone know if this is solvable - there seem to be a lot of posts/questions online reporting the same issue, but with no clear resolution.

Or perhaps it's a Windows 11 issue???

TIA