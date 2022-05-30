Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Facial Recognition (Windows Hello) not 'available' on Asus Zenbook UX5401ZA
#296217 30-May-2022 22:01
I have recently purchased a new toy (Asus Zenbook UX5401ZA). 

 

During setup, I attempted to set up the facial recognition option.

 

Under Accounts>Sign-in options, the comment "This option is currently unavailable. We couldn't find a camera compatible with Windows Hello Face" appears and the <Setup> button is greyed out.

 

In Device Manager, under Biometric devices, there is no mention of Windows Hello camera (the Fingerprint Sensor is present).

 

I have updated the device until the cows came home.

 

The camera does work.

 

I have gone into Local Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc): Computer Configuration>Administrative Templates>Windows Components>Biometrics and ensured that the following are all enabled:

 

  • Allow the use of biometrics
  • Allow users to log on using biometrics
  • Allow domain users to log on using biometrics

This is a replacement machine - the first was replaced under warranty (they don't seem to bother to try to solve the issue, just assume that it's a fault with the device)

 

With the first machine, before I took it in to Tech Central, I tried a full factory reset. No difference.

 

I think I have reached the limit of my Google-fu...

 

Does anyone know if this is solvable - there seem to be a lot of posts/questions online reporting the same issue, but with no clear resolution.

 

Or perhaps it's a Windows 11 issue???

 

TIA

  #2920656 30-May-2022 22:37
Windows Hello requires a special webcam with infrared, it appears that laptop doesnt have one (most don't, to be fair)

