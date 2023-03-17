Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
Weird red asterisk in Win11 search bar
Kookoo

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#303892 17-Mar-2023 23:07
This thing popped up after one of the recent updates.

 

Does anyone know what it is?

 




Hello, Ground!

SepticSceptic
2013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3051388 17-Mar-2023 23:21
HAL's forerunner?

:-)




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

Kookoo

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3051390 17-Mar-2023 23:25
SepticSceptic: HAL's forerunner?

:-)

 

Makes sense. I tried asking it to open the pod doors, but it just won't do it.

 

On a more serious note, it just doesn't fit into the overall windows design language - it feels like a random add-on that popped up out of nowhere.




Hello, Ground!

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6744 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3051391 17-Mar-2023 23:32
Kookoo: 

 Makes sense. I tried asking it to open the pod doors, but it just won't do it.

 

 

Maybe because you didn’t get the instruction quite right. Try “Open the pod bay doors, Hal” - and update us how you got on.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 

Currently based in Hove, England, on a two-month home exchange.



Kookoo

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3051392 17-Mar-2023 23:32
Oh my freaking god. I just realised what it is.

 

I'm using my employer's Office 365 account on this PC, so Windows added its logo to the search box. I presume it means that I can search my employer's SharePoint from within the Windows search bar.

 

Bloody hell.




Hello, Ground!

