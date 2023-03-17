Does anyone know what it is?
My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government
SepticSceptic: HAL's forerunner?
:-)
Makes sense. I tried asking it to open the pod doors, but it just won't do it.
On a more serious note, it just doesn't fit into the overall windows design language - it feels like a random add-on that popped up out of nowhere.
Kookoo:
Maybe because you didn’t get the instruction quite right. Try “Open the pod bay doors, Hal” - and update us how you got on.
I'm using my employer's Office 365 account on this PC, so Windows added its logo to the search box. I presume it means that I can search my employer's SharePoint from within the Windows search bar.
Bloody hell.