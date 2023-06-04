Hi,

For quite a while now after changing a Win10 install to a new drive I have duplicates of ProgramData and AppData on the old drive. These seem to remain in sync with the proper locations (C:) but I can't remove these because then anything is also deleted from the C:

These are the locations:

C:\ProgramData

E:\ProgramData-old\Application Data\

And

C:\Users\myname\AppData\Roaming

E:\Users-old\myname\Application Data

How can I unlink this synchronization so I can safely delete the old folders. I want to sort this before the update to Win11.

Thanks