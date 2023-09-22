Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft not patching known vulnerability

#307126 22-Sep-2023 10:30
As part of a security project I'm involved in, I get reports on what vulnerabilities are on our network connected workstations etc. 

 

One of those vulnerabilities appearing is on EVERY workstation, and every single Windows machine I've touched in the past year, regardless if its business or consumer owned.

 

Now, this vulnerability (it is a minor one) is part of Windows, and NOT 3rd party related.

 

Microsoft knows about it, as they even have the registry fix for it in their knowledge base. 

 

So, why do they not add it to an update to be pushed out to everyone ? Would save people like me some time in having to eliminate it. 

 

 




  #3130411 22-Sep-2023 10:53
What vulnerability is this? (feel free to PM me).




  #3130438 22-Sep-2023 12:09
xpd: So, why do they not add it to an update to be pushed out to everyone ? Would save people like me some time in having to eliminate it.

In some cases because the update has not completed a full test cycle. In some cases because the update has completed a full test cycle and there is some readme issue that will adversely affect a significant number of customer base if applied without consideration as a side effect of increased security.

  #3130459 22-Sep-2023 13:17
Vulnerability in question.....

 

CVE-2013-3900 - Security Update Guide - Microsoft - WinVerifyTrust Signature Validation Vulnerability

 

 

 

I understand that maybe it will break something 3rd party, but shouldn't that vendor then fix their software anyway rather than "forcing" people to avoid patching Windows ?




  #3130472 22-Sep-2023 13:53
The information is all in the security article. The fix is pretty simple to apply but should be tested to confirm that binaries used in the environment adhere to the stricter Authenticode signature verification behavior. It's up to the software vender to implement and re-sign the binaries and no-one can force them to do that if they don't want to.

