Question about operation of MS365
#309279 4-Oct-2023 14:32
Needing clarification since internet information is a touch confusing 😁

 

When subscribing to MS365, just what part of the Office suite is installed on a PC? Full versions of Word, Excel etc, or just basic parts in readiness for full functionality when on-line?

 

I appreciate that the 365 version is designed for on-line, cloud-based work and for saving files etc, but is 365 now essentially a 'desktop' version that has on-line requirements occasionally for updates and file retrievals (if saved to cloud)?  I gather 365 files can also be saved loacally.

  #3142805 4-Oct-2023 14:49
Depends on the plan you subscribe to - are you asking for business or personal? If you plan includes the Desktop versions then you get the entire Desktop version.
Its just is licensed via M365.

You can get M365 plans which are fully cloud based so no Desktop apps - you have to use the web versions of Word, Excel etc. vs installing the Desktop versions AND having access to the web versions. If you are using the Desktop versions, you dont have to use the web tools but they are there if need.

 
 
 
 

  #3142812 4-Oct-2023 15:21
365 is a suite of service offerings, it depends which offering you subscribe to, and whether it's personal / business / enterprise

