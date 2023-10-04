Needing clarification since internet information is a touch confusing 😁

When subscribing to MS365, just what part of the Office suite is installed on a PC? Full versions of Word, Excel etc, or just basic parts in readiness for full functionality when on-line?

I appreciate that the 365 version is designed for on-line, cloud-based work and for saving files etc, but is 365 now essentially a 'desktop' version that has on-line requirements occasionally for updates and file retrievals (if saved to cloud)? I gather 365 files can also be saved loacally.