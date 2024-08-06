Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gradine

#315682 6-Aug-2024 12:49
I am using Windows 10 on my desktop PC.

 

My desktop is populated with icons for such sites as Herald digital, banking access, library, some online shopping sites, software like Word, Excel.

 

I use Chrome as my browser. I use Thunderbird for my email. Have also got "icon" access into hotmail and gmail.

 

That arrangement suits me fine, thank you very much.

 

If I should upgrade/update to Windows 11 will my desktop, as described, remain the same. Or will I be faced with a new technology that I shall have no option but to learn. At 81 years old I'm too old to have to wrestle with too much new stuff.

 

Al advice and/or assurances gratefully received.

Tinkerisk
  #3268610 6-Aug-2024 13:03
I recently successfully migrated a 73-year-old lady from Windows 10 to Linux Mint. Linux Mint is deliberately designed so that especially Windows users can find their way around quickly and easily and there are also all the usual replacement programmes from the MS Office area, which then only have different names but are similar in structure. It might be worth a try, especially as it is free.

 

I installed LibreOffice (aka Word, Excel, … compatible), Thunderbird (eMail), Brave and Firefox (internet browsers, Firefox is included from scratch) and it doesn‘t spy on you. If you are a non expert you might need technical assistance for the migration. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S98qGgOqF-k




heavenlywild
  #3268615 6-Aug-2024 13:27
I recently reluctantly upgraded to Windows 11.

 

Turned out to be not as scary as initially thought.

 

Everything was there as is, apart from the Start button being in the middle. I changed that to go back to the left side.

 

I now forget I'm even on Windows 11.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3268631 6-Aug-2024 14:25
Your desktop icons will remain in place after the upgrade. They are just files with shortcuts to pages or applications.




Gradine

  #3268951 7-Aug-2024 06:32
Good answers/advice. 

 

That'll help me decide.

 

Suppose I can just leave things as they are - using Win 10. I understand some folk are still using really old Windows versions. They live with the lack of MS support though.

 

Many thanks

Spyware
  #3268953 7-Aug-2024 06:48
Gradine:

 

Suppose I can just leave things as they are - using Win 10. I understand some folk are still using really old Windows versions. They live with the lack of MS support though.

 

 

I use Google to support my Windows.




jrdobbs
  #3269009 7-Aug-2024 11:17
Tinkerisk:

 

I recently successfully migrated a 73-year-old lady from Windows 10 to Linux Mint. 

 

 

Most normal users just want an operating system with a web browser which makes something like Linux Mint or, one of the other "ready to go" Debian distros more than a match for their requirements. The advantage is they get a modern OS on an old machine - I am doing this reply on a twelve year old Thinkpad installed with Debian and running XFCE desktop.

 

I think my laptop will fall to bits before it gets too slow to run a Linux OS.

Delorean
  #3269012 7-Aug-2024 11:29
Spyware:

 

Gradine:

 

Suppose I can just leave things as they are - using Win 10. I understand some folk are still using really old Windows versions. They live with the lack of MS support though.

 

 

I use Google to support my Windows.

 

 

@spyware, do you mean you use Google Workspace, so it's within the browser? 




jackyleunght2002
  #3271197 13-Aug-2024 21:41
Hello All

I have been reading the website

Is this really going to work?

https://www.zdnet.com/article/yes-you-can-upgrade-your-old-pc-to-windows-11-even-if-microsoft-says-its-incompatible/ 

Jacky

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3271202 13-Aug-2024 22:19
If you have an old PC, that should work. If you have a newer PC, with a supported processor and TPM chip, then you don't need that.




old3eyes
  #3271282 14-Aug-2024 07:57
jackyleunght2002:

Hello All

I have been reading the website

Is this really going to work?

https://www.zdnet.com/article/yes-you-can-upgrade-your-old-pc-to-windows-11-even-if-microsoft-says-its-incompatible/ 

Jacky


Don't change registry keys look on YouTube for methods of doing it via an app called Rufus.




Regards,

Old3eyes

