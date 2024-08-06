I am using Windows 10 on my desktop PC.

My desktop is populated with icons for such sites as Herald digital, banking access, library, some online shopping sites, software like Word, Excel.

I use Chrome as my browser. I use Thunderbird for my email. Have also got "icon" access into hotmail and gmail.

That arrangement suits me fine, thank you very much.

If I should upgrade/update to Windows 11 will my desktop, as described, remain the same. Or will I be faced with a new technology that I shall have no option but to learn. At 81 years old I'm too old to have to wrestle with too much new stuff.

Al advice and/or assurances gratefully received.