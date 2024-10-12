Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsCan't get rid of cryptominer malware
Kookoo

773 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#317405 12-Oct-2024 18:46
Send private message

(Apologies to the admins - it looks like trying to include .e x e in the text of the post gets it blocked. Blunt but safe, makes sense.)

 

My Lenovo Tiny had its fan on full speed and cmd consuming 30% of CPU whenever Task Manager isn't running. Which tells me I've got a cryptominer that stops whenever Task Manager is launched.

 

What I tried so far:

 

(Updated list)

 

1) Ran Bitdefender and Malwarebytes scans. Both founds signs of something, and claimed to have remedied it. 

 

2) Used System Informer to generate CSV dumps of processes before and after Task Manager to see if I can identify the difference with a vlookup. No luck - everything that runs before but not after seems to be legit.

 

3) Ran GlaryUtilities to remove the creatively named "MicrosoftMalwareProtection" from startup sequence.

 

4) Blocked cmd with a new firewall rule. This stopped the damn thing, but the code is obviously still somewhere on the my system.

 

5) Enabled Cryptomining protection in Bitdefender. Which took over managing the firewall, and of course the Bitdefender firewall didn't have the rule to block cmd, so the miner switched back on. Added cmd rule to Bitdefender firewall - it stopped again. The Cryptomining Protection in Bitdefender didn't do anything.

 

6) Downloaded and ran FARBAR. No luck.

 

Anything else I can do here besides resetting the PC?

 

 




Hello, Ground!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13652 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296572 12-Oct-2024 18:49
Send private message

Err...  dunno how to answer that :D Probably some context would be good :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
fe31nz
1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #3296790 12-Oct-2024 23:23
Send private message

Have you tried using another task manager, such as Process Hacker?

 

https://processhacker.sourceforge.io

Kookoo

773 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3296800 13-Oct-2024 00:56
Send private message

fe31nz:

 

Have you tried using another task manager, such as Process Hacker?

 

https://processhacker.sourceforge.io

 

 

Yep. Process Hacker is now System Informer (for Windows 10 and up).




Hello, Ground!



boosacnoodle
943 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3296805 13-Oct-2024 07:58
Send private message

Wipe and reinstall. Restore backups.

Linux
11161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296810 13-Oct-2024 08:49
Send private message

boosacnoodle: Wipe and reinstall. Restore backups.

 

I would not restore from backups

networkn
Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296812 13-Oct-2024 08:54
Send private message

The problem you have, is if this crypto miner is there, you don't know what else is there. 

 

I'd assume that machine was compromised and I'd install from fresh (Wipe not reinstall OS over the top) and then I'd do what I'd call a cold restore, which is restoring just your data back to the machine. 

 

This way, you get a known good configuration and anything you bring over from restore will be 'dead' data and not linked to your OS and therefore, theoritically, not a threat any longer. 

 

 

gehenna
8426 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296822 13-Oct-2024 09:25
Send private message

Wipe it. It'll be quicker and more comprehensive than trying to remove specific infections.



Aaron2222
211 posts

Master Geek


  #3296849 13-Oct-2024 10:52
Send private message

Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

loceff13
1053 posts

Uber Geek


  #3296856 13-Oct-2024 11:44
Send private message

How do you think you got it in the first place, do you download alot of crypto related apps posted on forums etc?

Kookoo

773 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3297038 13-Oct-2024 21:07
Send private message

loceff13:

 

How do you think you got it in the first place, do you download alot of crypto related apps posted on forums etc?

 

 

Let my kid use the PC. Ended up with a bunch of modding utilities sourced from who knows where. Put too much trust in Bitdefender to block anything that might be harmful.




Hello, Ground!

Kookoo

773 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3297040 13-Oct-2024 21:15
Send private message

Aaron2222:

 

Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

 

 

Problem is - it's a tiny form factor Lenovo m75q gen2, so I don't feel comfortable completely wiping it. Got to keep the Lenovo system image etc.




Hello, Ground!

lxsw20
3500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3297050 13-Oct-2024 21:29
Send private message

rebuild it and run Lenovo System update over it, you'll be fine. Long gone are the days of hunting around the internet for drivers. 

Kookoo

773 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3297069 13-Oct-2024 23:46
Send private message

This is going to be a long night... But it's the right thing to do.




Hello, Ground!

ANglEAUT
2273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297072 14-Oct-2024 01:16
Send private message

Kookoo: ... Got to keep the Lenovo system image etc.

 

Easy enough to try & get a system image: https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/nz/en/products/desktops-and-all-in-ones/thinkcentre-m-series-desktops/thinkcentre-m75q-gen-2/downloads/order-recovery-media

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

ANglEAUT
2273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297203 14-Oct-2024 12:29
Send private message

🤣

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright