Outlook for Windows: The Future of Mail, Calendar, and People on Windows 11 - Microsoft Support

Support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People will end on December 31, 2024. We're currently in the process of moving existing users to the new Outlook for Windows. After December 31, 2024, users will no longer be able to send and receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar. Any local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People will remain exportable following the steps in Export emails and contacts from Windows Mail or People and import to new Outlook.