ForumsMicrosoft WindowsMicrosoft Mail, Calendar and People apps will stop working: move to Outlook for Windows or somethig else
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#317769 13-Nov-2024 15:52
Outlook for Windows: The Future of Mail, Calendar, and People on Windows 11 - Microsoft Support

 

 

Support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People will end on December 31, 2024. We're currently in the process of moving existing users to the new Outlook for Windows. After December 31, 2024, users will no longer be able to send and receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar. Any local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People will remain exportable following the steps in Export emails and contacts from Windows Mail or People and import to new Outlook. 

 




billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308559 13-Nov-2024 15:56
I actually really like the Windows Mail client. It is fast and intuitive. The webmail replacement feels cluttered and slow.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



mdav056
611 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3308575 13-Nov-2024 16:22
The (new) Outlook is terrible, definitely not intuitive, and is NOT a replacement for the previous Outlook. Hate it.




gml

old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308578 13-Nov-2024 16:26
The new Outlook that  Microsoft is trying to push as a replacement  for classic Outlook  will never get off the ground  in it's current state.  I tried to use it for a couple of sporting organizations that  I'm the secretary for.  Hopeless couldn't even send  to an email group list  via an Gmail account.  Have stuck with the classic Outlook as long as I can. 




Regards,

Old3eyes



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308587 13-Nov-2024 16:31
Remember, this is about Mail for Windows being retired at the end of the year, not Classic Outlook.




old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308592 13-Nov-2024 16:34
freitasm:

 

Remember, this is about Mail for Windows being retired at the end of the year, not Classic Outlook.

 

 

But Microsoft is trying to  foist this onto everyone as a replacement  for classic Outlook including an icon at the top right of Outlook trying to get  you  to switch. But you're correct your thread is about the Mail and calendar  replacement. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308595 13-Nov-2024 16:35
Oh, yes they are. And they can go back to where they came from with that idea.




